Your ears will most likely perk up when you hear about someone’s breast augmentation experience, especially if you’ve ever wished for rounder, more symmetrical, or larger breasts in the past. In all too many cases, this is a third- or fourth-hand account of someone’s sister or her cousin’s roommate who had a “boob job” that went painstakingly wrong somewhere along the line.

Having debunked myths and corrected the record on breast augmentation for years during many, many consultations with patients at our Mumbai, India office, we know this scenario occurs frequently. This post is for anyone who has ever cringed while reading a breast augmentation failure story and then decided not to go ahead with the procedure after that experience. The reasons why getting a breast implant now is safer, easier, and produces better results than it has ever been will be discussed in detail.

Modern breast augmentation offers a greater variety of options for achieving the ideal feeling.

After hearing a horror story about breast implants feeling hard or unnatural for someone you know, consider your other options before deciding against breast augmentation. Our patients are often concerned about getting the right feeling for intimacy or a particular way of life. Modern breast enhancement surgery has its origins in the early 1960s and is closely associated with the development of breast implant materials and construction methods over that period. Throughout this evolution, great care has been taken to ensure that breast implants feel as natural as natural breasts.

When the first silicone breast implants were invented in 1961, it was a game changer. Silicone implants are currently in their seventh or eighth generation, depending on who you ask. This popular silicone breast implant, also known as the “gummy bear” implant, is the result of decades of research and development to achieve the perfect feel. Gummy bear implants have an outer shell that wraps around the filler material to help them maintain their shape while remaining soft and supple to the touch.

The use of saline implants as an alternative to silicone implants became increasingly popular in the 1990s. In addition to the traditional saline implant, an advanced construction technique known as baffling is now available, which uses tiny internal channels to move fluid around and improve the natural feel of the breasts.

Today, breast augmentation is a completely safe procedure.

For understandable reasons, people are concerned about the safety of breast augmentation surgery. However, the reality of these concerns is frequently exaggerated by half-truths and sensationalised stories. When you get breast implants in Mumbai, you are introducing a foreign object into your body, which is correct. However, there are a few things you should be aware of that will put your mind at ease, especially if you are on the fence about scheduling a consultation due to safety concerns.

Accord to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, silicone breast implants are among the medical devices that have undergone the most extensive research in history. This fact, combined with the fact that over 310,000 breast augmentations were performed in the United States alone in 2018, should instil confidence in you that breast augmentation safety is backed by mountains of data and scientific evidence.

Breast augmentations are performed by some of the most highly trained and skilled doctors in the world, and they are one of the most commonly performed and thoroughly researched cosmetic surgeries available today, as well. A person must spend an average of 13-14 years in school and medical training before pursuing board certification with the American Board of Plastic Surgery. In order to stay current on the latest breast augmentation techniques and materials, plastic surgeons who specialise in breast augmentation regularly seek continuing education opportunities and training after completing their education and becoming board certified.

In today’s world, breast enhancement is possible without the use of implants.

The use of autologous fat transfer or breast augmentation with fat in Mumbai is a new option in breast augmentation for those who do not want to use implants but want to alter the shape, size, or feel of their breasts without the use of implants. Liposuction can be used in conjunction with breast augmentation to move a portion of excess fat cells from your waist, hips, or abdomen and transfer them to your breasts — without the need for implants — to achieve a small to moderate bust size increase without invasive surgery. Also gaining in popularity is the fact that this procedure can be performed with small incisions, resulting in less visible scar tissue.