Rhinoplasty surgery, also known as nose reshaping surgery, is one of the most commonly requested facial surgeries, particularly in men. “I’ve always despised my nose and my profile. “It never matched the rest of my face, and it draws too much attention,” is a common complaint from men who dislike their noses. It is for this reason that a male nose job is one of the more popular cosmetic procedures that men undergo to improve their appearance. Liposuction, tummy tuck/abdominoplasty, and male breast reduction, along with a facelift or anti-wrinkle injections, appear to be the other top male plastic surgery options.

So, what’s the big deal about nose surgery? In fact, our noses are frequently the most distinguishable or recognizable of all of our facial features. Usually follows the eyes and comes before the smile. Our noses are instantly recognizable because they are centrally located on the face, influencing all surrounding features. Furthermore, they protrude, defining our entire side profile as well as our brow, chin, and jaw. In comparison to the structures of the nose, our other facial features are flatter. So men who want to improve their overall facial appearance, facial symmetry, or simply have a straighter, smaller, more balanced, or attractive nose may consider getting a nose job. Other times, men need to correct nose damage or a deviated septum, which can be caused by sports injuries, vehicle accidents, or other traumas to the nose region of their faces.

Noses direct your overall facial balance, and a nose job (rhinoplasty surgery) can change your profile and overall facial appearance.

The shape and size of your nose have an effect on your overall facial balance.

Noses can either complement or detract from other features.

When asked what they would change about their face if they could, noses are frequently one of the most popular “I would change if I could” facial features.

If you haven’t had nose surgery and your nose isn’t the center of attention, it’s usually because your face is balanced. This includes your nose.

Rhinoplasty is a common surgical procedure that is performed either as a corrective or restorative procedure following an accident or injury, or for cosmetic (appearance) reasons. A Plastic Surgeon can help people restore the nose shape they once had (referred to as corrective or restoration focused nose shaping surgery) or they can improve the appearance of the nose (as well as other parts of the face, body or chest area).

Why is Rhinoplasty or Male Nose Surgery such a popular Face Surgery?

When it comes to the appearance of the face, noses are usually not a neutral aspect – especially for men. If they aren’t the centre of attention, it usually means your nose is a good fit for your face.

If you are constantly receiving negative comments about any aspect of your nose – size, shape, hump or bump, crookedness – or the fact that it has been broken once or twice – a nose job may help reduce these once you recover from surgery and gain a more balanced overall facial appearance.

Does the shape or size of your nose affect your facial appearance?

It does, indeed. Your nose frequently influences your perceived level of facial attractiveness or facial symmetry. This applies not only to others, but also to yourself, whether in the mirror or when looking at selfies. Furthermore, how you think you look often has an effect on your psyche, as well as your confidence in social situations, under bright lights, or in front of camera lenses.

However, if you’re unsure, ask around. Ask at least ten people you know if they like their noses. Inquire whether they would change their nose if they could, surgically or otherwise. For minor changes, there is a liquid nose job that can be used.

You may be surprised to hear what people say about their nose shape. Even people with noses that you think look good and admire!

The dimensions of our noses – width, length, tip shape and size, nostril dimensions and shape – can determine both our front-facing appearance and side profile more than nearly any other facial feature.

Unfortunately, first impressions – which are frequently visual, especially in the age of digital image sharing – are not easily forgotten. Others can make snap judgments or assessments about us based solely on our appearances before even getting to know us.

That is why, just as women have done for decades, more men are seeking plastic surgery these days.

Why Should a Man Get Male Nose Surgery?

Dissatisfaction with nose shape, size, or other dimensions (crookedness, bump, hump, or other unusual shapes) is what makes Rhinoplasty the most popular of all men’s plastic or cosmetic/aesthetic surgery procedures. Not only in India, but men all over the world are requesting nose surgery.

Do nose shapes and personalities go together?

Innately, we sometimes believe they match – and people frequently make snap judgments about appearance and personality, particularly in relation to nose characteristics.

The shapes of noses vary greatly. Some researchers have narrowed the nose ‘types’ down to about 14, but this is a fairly rudimentary classification. There are, however, numerous sub-types.

They can be very straight, crooked with numerous twists and turns, and vary in size from narrow to wide. Some noses have a sharp or downward hooking appearance (dubbed the “hawk nose”).

Others appear to be round and fleshy, or even bulbous.

According to several researchers, we make subconscious judgments about people’s traits based solely on our interpretations of their appearances, particularly their noses. When a prospective patient is unhappy enough with the appearance of their nose to consider plastic or cosmetic nose surgery, it is rarely a mild form of dissatisfaction. Dissatisfaction with one’s appearance or nose shape can have a significant impact on one’s self-confidence. Or, more specifically, levels of self-assurance in one’s appearance.

That is one of the reasons Rhinoplasties are among the most popular Cosmetic or Aesthetic Surgeries. It’s a complicated and difficult surgery, and many people aren’t fully prepared for the changes it brings to their entire face, not just their nose. However, nose reshaping can provide suitable candidates with life-changing results in terms of appearance confidence or self-esteem. Rhinoplasty has the potential to be one of the most powerfully life-changing surgeries of any of the other popular surgical procedures for men.

You may wish to consider Male Nose Surgery as a nose reshaping option in order to achieve a nose shape or size that you believe will complement the rest of your facial features.

Surgery is a serious procedure, and you should have realistic expectations. You must prepare for a lengthy surgical procedure and significant downtime. In fact, it may take more than a year for all swelling to subside and you to see the ‘final’ results of your surgery.

Are you patient, and do you genuinely desire a better nose? Are you realistic about what it will do for your facial features or confidence in your appearance? Communication and having realistic expectations are essential for achieving a positive outcome. Nose surgery will not make you as famous as, say, Brad Pitt, Will Smith, or George Clooney. However, it can improve your overall appearance, including your side-view and/or 3/4 view profile.

If you believe you are willing to go through a serious surgery to reshape your nose, ask yourself the following questions:

Is your nose a prominent facial feature because of its size?

Is your nose out of place in relation to the rest of your face?

Because of the shape or size of your nose, do you avoid cameras or profile Instagram photos?

Is your nose hurt, twisted, or broken?

Do you wish you could breathe as easily as you did before your nose was injured?

Have you ever wished to have your nose “redone” (reshaped) in order to feel more confident about your features?

Are you self-conscious about the shape or angle of your nose?

If you want to change the size, length, shape, tip, or bend/hook of your nose, surgery may be a good option for you.

Rhinoplasty is a serious surgery that alters the proportions of your nose, nose bridge, or nose tip to improve overall facial harmony.

It can also help to correct breathing problems caused by structural flaws in the nose, such as a deviated septum.

You may benefit in terms of health if defects are correctable during a Rhinoplasty. Usually, because breathing more properly or efficiently results in better oxygenation and even better sleep.

Male Nose Job Rehabilitation and Post-Op Care

Rhinoplasty, like any other surgery, has risks. Any questions you have should be directed to your Specialist. This includes inquiring about the risks of a surgical nose job. Ask about this during your consultation. Rhinoplasty may have a longer downtime or a slower recovery period than other facial features.

If you smoke, you should not have surgery. Seek professional advice if you are considering surgery. You must stop smoking well in advance of your surgical procedure.