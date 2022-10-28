Homeowners and business owners often face the problem of pest infestation throughout the year. Some pests remain active in the summer season some remain active in the winter season. Pest control Thomastown services should not be booked according to just one season. It should be booked according to the condition of the pest infestation. Whenever a person finds some signs of pest infestation, he or she should seek help from experienced pest controllers. Have a look at the condition of pest infestation in different seasons:

Pest Infestation in the winter and Fall Seasons

Isn’t it surprising how some pests like rodents, cockroaches and spiders disappear in the cooler months? Well, these pests go into hibernation in these months. These pests are warm-blooded and can’t tolerate too much coldness. They look for cosy and warm places. This is why they hide in boxes, storerooms, cabinets and other places.

Unfortunately, the places where pests hibernate are present in our houses only. Their hair, droppings and capacity to spread diseases remain the same. The pests cause massive damage to the furniture, clothes and other personal belongings in the winter and fall seasons too. Pest control Wollert service could be booked in these seasons if you have noticed some signs of pest infestations. Some signs like the presence of droppings, dander, allergies, infections, eggs and nests clearly indicate the existence of pests.

In the winter season, people enjoy lots of time inside the house. They host parties and invite many guests. To protect everyone’s health from nasty creatures, you can hire pest control specialists in the winter season.

Pest Infestation in Spring Season

Beautiful flowers and the sweet smell of nectar make the spring season special. Just like humans, the pests like this season too. Flying insects such as bees and wasps can be found in the spring season. They become active for pollination and pose threat to humans. The dander of these pests can cause asthma attacks too. Some pests can even sting humans. Isn’t it scary? To deal with these kinds of pests, you have to book some specialised services. Professionals use advanced fumigation machines and organic pesticides to control these types of pests. They use insect growth regulators to disrupt the biological cycle of pests.

Pest Infestation in Summer Season

Summer is one of the pleasant seasons. But, the pests become too active in this season. It is the main breeding season for many pests. Pests like mosquitoes and rodents come out in the summer season after a long period of hibernation. They search for food and water in the entire house and create a mess. There is a sudden increase in pest activities in warm months. To control the intensity of pest control, it is essential to hire pest control specialists.

Pest Infestation in Rainy Season

In the rainy season, the carpets, sofas and mattresses can become wet. The humidity increases in the house or office. Pests such as bed bugs and termites increase in this season. House owners have to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the house in this season. If you avoid pest control services in the wet season, you might suffer from diseases spread by this season’s pests.

Conclusion

Pest control service can be booked quarterly or annually depending on the frequency of pest infestation. Sometimes, the pests become active in a particular season and must be destroyed immediately. So, it can be concluded that there is no perfect season for pest control. It could be booked at any time of the year. Apart from pest control service, you should also focus on pest prevention ways. Once you are done with these things, your home would become a safe and hygienic place to live.