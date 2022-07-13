Are you still having trouble deciding the best treatment for removing hair? Or maybe you are still shaving, costing you a lot of time. To get a smooth, pain-free hair removal procedure, we will talk about the best hair removal treatment in this article. Also, we will enlist all the reasons you should choose laser hair removal to get smooth, hair-free legs.

Reasons Why Laser Hair Removal Treatment Is Better Than Waxing

There are plenty of reasons, but we will, one by one, enlist them.

Painful

One of the main reasons is that waxing is an excruciating process for removing hair. In this procedure, one has to rip out the hairs from the skin with the help of a wax strip so that the roots of hairs are plucked out of the skin. However, in laser hair removal treatment, there is no pain sensation of plucking out of hair. So, you don’t need to worry about pain; if we measure in a pain spectrum, the pain level while waxing is much higher than pain in laser hair removal treatment.

Burning

Hot wax is directly applied to the skin, which can cause a lot of burning sensation. And even sometimes, it can cause burn marks on the skin. These marks are not easy to remove. It can also be painful for a long time. In laser hair removal treatment, there are no risks of skin burns.

Ingrown hairs

Due to waxing, many hairs can grow, and the follicles might be more potent than before. Thus, as a result, waxing is not an ideal option for people who can’t afford to spare some time every week. Instead, in laser hair removal treatment, three to four sessions are enough for the removal of excessive hairs. Most importantly, changes can be seen even after the first session. But to make these changes permanent, one must do more sessions.

However, only an expert professional person can decide the best way to do this entire procedure. The timings of sessions are variable for every person. So, instead of taking risks, get help from a professional in this area, someone who can quickly help you solve the problem.

Reasons Why Laser Hair Removal Treatment Is Better Than Shaving

Laser hair removal treatment is a favorite option if you want a long-term solution to your hair problem. Here are some reasons why you should choose laser hair removal treatment instead of shaving your hair.

Re-growth of hair

After shaving hair, the re-growth occurs pretty quickly. Thus, the entire point of removing hair is lost. It is not a trustworthy process, as the results last for only days or weeks, not more than that. However, laser hair removal treatment is different, and the results can last for months and years.

Dark and rough skin

The skin can become exceedingly rough and dark because of shaving. Especially those people who shave regularly might notice their skin shade becoming darker. Also, the re-grown hairs are so rough and spiky. On touching the skin, one can feel harsh and rough hairs on the shaved area, which can lead to hyper pigmentation. However, laser hair removal treatment has no risk of dark skin. Instead, it gives a smooth and textured look.

All these combined make laser hair removal treatment one of the most suitable treatments for anyone who wants permanent and solid remedies. That is suitable for removing hair without harsh side effects.

