Do you often suffer from allergies? Are you suffering from asthma? If your answer is yes, you should take carpet cleaning seriously. The carpets must be kept in great condition in order to prevent different health problems. Here, cleaning does not mean vacuuming and sweeping. It means deep cleaning that can be done by carpet cleaning Melbourne experts. Professionals clean every corner of the carpet and ensure that allergies and infections stay far away from you. Here is how carpet cleaning helps allergy sufferers:

Removal of Allergens

Different types of allergens such as dust particles, dead skin flakes and pet hair and pollens accumulate on the carpet on daily basis. When these particles get inhaled by allergy patients, their symptoms get worse. People suffering from asthma or other respiratory diseases should not inhale allergens. This is why an allergy sufferer should hire carpet cleaners after every 3-4 months.

The experts use powerful vacuum cleaners. Their machines can collect minute particles easily. They also utilise deep cleaning techniques like steam cleaning, dry cleaning, shampooing and hot water extraction to remove the allergens from the carpet padding and upper surface.

Mould Elimination

The moisture and dirt that collect inside a carpet for a long time become a serious concern after a few months. Because of poor ventilation and high humidity level, the mould spores start growing into the mould. The fungus spreads rapidly and ruins the carpet. The mould can grow on the upper surface of the carpet and can contaminate all the objects placed near or on the carpet.

Mould not only spoils the overall look of your carpet but also affects your health badly. Fungus such as Cladosporium, Penicillium, Aspergillus and Alternaria are responsible for allergies. You can confirm the presence of mould on the carpet, if you often suffer from allergy symptoms like itching, sneezing, cough, runny nose, etc.

To deal with mould infestation, carpet cleaners use different kinds of tools and anti-fungal products. It is tricky to handle mould as it spreads quickly over other objects. It can also lead to skin infections. This is why using DIYs for mould removal can be ineffective. Sometimes, the cleaners can’t clean the damaged part. In that case, you need to seek help from carpet repair Melbourne professionals. They use a patching technique to replace the damaged part with a new one.

Removal of Pet Dander

It is common for dogs, cats and rabbits to spoil the carpet with their hairs, broken nails and dead skin. Pet dander is one of the main reasons for allergies in the house. This dander leads to issues such as stomach infection and respiratory tract infection. The saliva, urine and faeces also lead to many health problems. When you have pets at home, it becomes necessary to book the cleaning service every few months. Professionals use sanitisers and methods such as hot water extraction to sterilise the carpet.

Microscopic Insect Parts

The pests and insects such as fleas, ticks, bed bugs and mosquitoes hide near the carpet. The broken wings, droppings and discarded parts can make the carpet filthy. This contamination is not too visible but affects health badly. The vacuum cleaners that you use at home are powerful enough to remove this dander. Strong machines and insect growth regulators are required to make the carpet clean. Only professionals have all these resources. Don’t think twice before booking the cleaning service if you are suffering from allergy issues.

Conclusion

Carpet allergies are common in houses where cleanliness is ignored. Pets, pollens, mould and other allergens should be removed regularly by the experts in order to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Carpet cleaning services can be booked from a reliable company. Experienced cleaners employ different techniques to sanitise and clean different kinds of carpets.