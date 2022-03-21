We can disclose that grads in London are contracting top private finance tutors to get City positions at leading companies. It is increasingly commonplace for adults that were tutored as schoolchildren and at university to use the services to get a head start with their careers before changing jobs or interviewing internally for a promotion.

Now that the boom in private tuition has reached the City, grads will typically pay out more than £120 an hour for tutoring in job interview techniques, assessment days, psychometric screening, CV-writing, and elocution lessons. Tutors have actually become “lifestyle add-ons” for London households of all ages. Parents hire them even if their kids are not struggling at school. Students who excel will continue to use the services into adulthood.

Nick Green, Managing Director of Spires Online Tutors, stated that alongside the familiar 11 Plus, GCSE and A-level tuition, his company has consistent requests for tutors specialising in accountancy certifications such as ACCA and also ACA- examinations that employees with leading outfits such as PWC and Deloitte need to pass.

Spires, which can count well over 1000 tutors with exceptional academic backgrounds, also provide tuition in the GMAT test, commonplace for admission to MBA programs, the APC (Assessment of Professional Competence) needed to eventually become a chartered land surveyor, as well as critical thinking put to use in psychometric screening. In addition to preparation for every other official chartered qualification.

“Job seekers want to really impress their prospective employers at an interview, and the job market is increasingly competitive in the current situation. We have seen this in both the increase in requests for help finding jobs and in tutoring requests for people in employment who need help progressing their careers.” Nick explains.

“Students who have worked with us at the A-Level and undergraduate level are also more likely to ask for our assistance while seeking a job and while working.

Our clients don’t rely heavily on tuition programs; they just want to stay ahead of the game and make sure they excel at everything they do.”

Tutor Maria McKenzie, 45, from London, regularly coaches people preparing for interviews at firms including Goldman Sachs and PwC. Using her background as a financial accountant in the UK, Russia, and Taiwan, including over 8 years with Deloitte and PwC. Several years ago, I had a career break for maternity leave with my two kids during which I started to teach, and I’ve never looked back.

Ms McKenzie said it was “fair game” for candidates to pay for interview coaching, adding: “Twenty years ago you would have had a one-to-one interview, and now you have a whole range of activities where they are watching every move you make.”

She usually works with young people going to their first interviews for jobs at finance companies: “We go over possible questions they will get and how to highlight their strengths and weaknesses and present them more effectively.”

Most of the professionals Maria coaches had tutors while at school and university. “The job market is quite competitive, and people are jittery and over-excited. I just try to make people calmer and more confident in themselves, their abilities and experience.”

In the past, we’ve reported on warnings that private tutors are becoming “intellectual crutches” for some children, who then struggle without them later in life. This trend would appear to support that viewpoint.

However, as Nick highlights, “A tutor who prioritises the student’s independence will encourage them to see the tutor as a resource, rather than a foundation or a support-system if you will. The tutor should be a master of the academic material and help the student begin to see themselves as a master in training.

“Tutoring doesn’t have to be a crutch,” Nick continues “clients will usually demand that tutors set high standards for their students, to challenge them to take responsibility and to provide tools for growing self-reliance. A tutoring service with a broad coaching element can give students the crucial life skills of confidence, self-management, initiative, planning, and perseverance that will foster an independent approach in both academic and professional life. Ask tutors how their service addresses these needs so that in the end, the outcomes will be useful in all areas of the students’ lives, whatever their age.”

All very insightful. So, let’s discuss some common scenarios where an interview coach could be a great fit:

The student finds interviews daunting: It’s perfectly normal to be a little nervous before an interview. It shows that a person cares about the opportunity and wants to do well. If nerves make it challenging to speak clearly and act like yourself during an interview, meet with an interview coach. They can provide techniques to calm down and relax before meeting with an employer.

The candidate isn’t getting job offers: Interviewing skills could hold back those job offers. An interview coach can identify areas for improvement and help develop these skills. As soon as an individual becomes better at interviewing, they may see more job opportunities.

The candidate has a significant opportunity: An interview coach may be necessary if a “dream job” opportunity arises. Putting in some extra preparation can help make a meaningful impression on a top employer.

The candidate hasn’t had an interview before or hasn’t had an interview in a while: If you have been in the same job for years, you may not have had an interview in some time. An interview coach can help refresh interview skills for those looking to make a career change.

The candidate faces employment barriers: Common employment barriers include significant gaps between jobs, criminal background, or job-hopping history. Suppose you feel like your personal situation may make it challenging to find a job. In that case, An interview coach can help those who feel that their personal situation makes it challenging to find a job. For instance, if a candidate were fired from their last role, an interview coach can suggest positive ways to address this in an interview.

The candidate struggles to negotiate employment offers: If a person finds it challenging to negotiate for the compensation or benefits they feel they deserve, an interview coach can help to develop persuasive skills. They can empower a person with tips and techniques that will work well. The cost of hiring a coach can pay for itself if they help achieve a higher salary.