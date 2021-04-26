The growing popularity of electric dirt bikes can be traced to a few key differences with their gas-powered counterparts. Dirt bikes powered by batteries and an electric motor do not release emissions or need to be kick started and warmed up. E-bikes are also easier to ride and maintain with the right motorcycle parts. Find out what sets electric dirt bikes apart and learn more about the features of Intense Cycles MX E-Bikes.

Are Electric Dirt Bikes Worth the Price?

A good electric dirt bike will likely cost several thousand dollars. The cost of a new e-bike built for motocross does not significantly exceed the cost of a new gas-powered dirt bike. It is up to you to determine whether the features and use factors justify the price of an electric dirt bike over a model that you can ride as long as there is fuel in the tank.

Electric dirt bikes that run for two hours or travel around 60 miles on a single charge are considered to have a good range. You may want to invest several hundred dollars in a backup battery to ride for longer without stopping to recharge. If these specifications fit the way you ride, electric dirt bikes have several noteworthy benefits.

Benefits of Having a Electric Dirt Bike

A bike with a battery-powered electric motor is cleaner to use and maintain than a gas-powered bike. Electric powertrains do not release emissions and run quietly. These bikes can travel up to 60 miles per hour and some models reach even faster speeds.

The experience of riding an electric dirt bike is very different. E-bikes do not need to be kick started or warmed up. Whether you ride on tracks, trails or free ride off road, you will still need to wear protective gear such as fitted cruiser jackets and XL motorcycle helmets.

Are Electric Dirt Bikes Fun To Ride?

Most riders agree that electric dirt bikes are easier to use than gas powered dirt bikes. One unexpected way that these bikes allow for maximum fun is the ability to use all of the power of the electric motor at once. Bikes that run on combustion engines are most efficient only in a limited range of revolutions per minute.

While you might miss the loud buzz of dirt bikes with combustion engines, electric dirt bikes tend to be more welcome on trails. It may also be possible to adapt these bikes to be street legal, as emissions are the primary reason why dirt bikes are banned from road use in some states. Taking this step will require an operator’s license and liability insurance, whereas most states only require supervision of minors or a rider training certificate to ride an electric dirt bike off road.

If you enjoy riding motocross, you may want to invest in an electric dirt bike. Innovations in e-bike design are leading to surprisingly fast top speeds and lengthy ride times. Electric dirt bikes offer a unique riding experience and eliminate a lot of the hassle and mess associated with gas-powered bikes.