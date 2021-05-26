In today’s world, everyone wants to be technologically superior. The business that harnesses its power from technology is bound to lead in the long run. In this race of technology, DevOps engineers play a very vital role.

DevOps engineers are professionals who are well versed with modern technology like cloud computing, automation, etc. This is a relatively new field and is constantly evolving. It is difficult to categorize the works and duties of DevOps engineers.

Team

A DevOps engineer has a somewhat similar role as an IT Project Manager. He should have very good communication skills. They are a part of the development team and have their own piece of the puzzle to be solved.

Sometimes these people may have to work alone, but they prefer working in a team. They are tasked with collaborating with other team members and develop the project. They are required to do the following:

Scale-up cloud programs

Create workflow processes

Assign tenants

And much more

Many a time DevOps engineers have to work with software developers as a mentor. They are responsible for teaching them how to develop scalable software. This way they are a very integral part of the team.

Experience required

As a DevOps engineer you should be well versed with:

Integration technology

Cloud computing

Automation

You must have at least 2 to 3 years of experience in these fields.

They don’t write cloud computing code from scratch. Instead, they have to amend the existing code to suit the business requirement. This is the reason businesses that use DevOps have an edge over their competitors. If you want to become a DevOps engineer you should have knowledge about several open-source platforms.

Infrastructure planning, testing, and development

The most basic function of DevOps engineers is to look after the cloud. They are the ones who are responsible for the proper functioning of the cloud. On a day to day basis they are involved in the following functions:

Add users to the cloud infrastructure

Add permissions

Change or add workflow processes

Work as per the business requirement

The main focus of these engineers is on configuration, optimization, documentation, and support of the infrastructure component. These engineers should be able to write small snippets of code in many different languages. As a DevOps engineer, you should look at the big picture.

Security and Automation

DevOps are an asset to the organization. They are able to write secure codes. They must be able to support the users in the network they develop. It is their work to look after the proper implementation and functioning of the cloud. They should be able to protect the network from hackers and crackers. They do this by building a secure software from scratch.

This is an ever increasing field. It is still at its nascent stage. To become a DevOps engineer you should go through DevOps training. You should check more about DevOps training in Hyderabad.