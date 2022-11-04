NBA 2K23 comes in a staggering five different editions, leaving gamers and NBA fans scratching their heads about which version is going to be the most enjoyable for them this year.

It's the last day before the 2022-2023 NBA season gets underway, and today is that day. The start of a new NBA season fills the hearts of supporters of all 30 teams with optimism as they anticipate their teams' chances of winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Championship. It is also the ideal opportunity for gamers to revisit NBA 2K23 and experience all that each edition offers.

Every year, 2K Sports releases the most recent edition of NBA 2K23, which includes brand-new gameplay additions designed to enhance the overall game experience and address numerous issues brought up by fans in previous iterations. This season, 2K released more editions than they ever have, with five different options, including digital and physical copies of each product. There are a lot of choices available for gamers who aren't sure which version they want to buy yet.

WNBA Edition and Dreamer Edition

The WNBA and Dreamer Editions of NBA 2K23 are unique to GameStop and can only be played on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X. Players who purchase the WNBA Edition pay the same $69.99 price as those who buy the next-generation Standard Edition, but they receive additional benefits. Customers who purchase this item will receive Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi jerseys, both of which can be worn in the MyCareer and The W game modes. It is important to note that this particular version is currently unavailable, although fans can get a copy through the secondary market for resold goods.

The Dreamer Edition has not yet been made available, and 2K Sports has not disclosed the bonuses that will be included. Fans are aware, however, that J. Cole will be featured on the cover of this edition, which may cause it to become highly sought after by collectors in the years to come. There is also no information on how much the Dreamer Edition will cost.

Standard Edition

The only game available in NBA 2K23’s Standard Edition is the core experience itself. The price is the lowest of any of the editions, but those hoping to get a head start in the MyTEAM or MyCareer game modes will be let down by this purchase. For $59.99, the Standard Edition is available for sale on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Gamers will have to pay $69.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, an increase of $10 from the previous price point.

Michael Jordan Edition

The Michael Jordan Edition is not the most expensive option, but it will likely deliver the best value for gamers interested in getting additional rewards immediately. 2K grants this edition 100,000 Virtual Currency purchasers that can be utilized in any game mode. This version may be purchased for $99.99 on any physical or digital platform. In addition, the MJ Edition comes with ten thousand MyTEAM points, ten MyTEAM tokens, twenty-three MyTEAM promo packs, a free agent option pack, a ruby coach car park, a diamond Jordan shoe, a sapphire Devin Booker card, and a ruby Michael Jordan card. These bonuses can be found in the MyTEAM section of the game.

Additionally, this version makes many enhancements available to gamers who wish to improve their custom player. The Michael Jordan Edition of NBA 2K23 provides players with 10 Boosts for each in-game skill type, 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type, four t-shirts featuring each of NBA 2K23’s cover stars, a two-hour Double XP Coin, an exclusive backpack, a whole arm sleeve, and a custom-designed skateboard of the cover stars to use to get around The City. Additionally, players will receive a two-hour Double XP.

Championship Edition

The Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 will be the game’s final iteration. This game edition will cost players a hefty buck, but it comes with a tonne of value packed in. It was designed for gamers who are also fans of the NBA in real life. The Championship Edition of the game costs $149.99 and comes with all of the perks included in the Michael Jordan Edition, as well as a go-kart with a Michael Jordan theme that can be used in the MyCareer mode to get around The City more quickly. Additionally, the Championship Edition grants a lifetime increase of 10% in XP for both MyTEAM and MyCareer progression. However, the most significant benefit isn’t related to the game; purchasers will also receive a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. This will allow them to view every real-life NBA game played over the year.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Players who only have access to an earlier console should consider purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition as their primary purchase option. This edition comes with all of the bonuses included in the Michael Jordan Edition, except the 100,000 Virtual Currency. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition purchasers will receive a free upgrade from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X/S or the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5. It will cost $89.99, which is $10 more than the Standard Edition but considering all of the extras, the price is justified.

FAQs

Is NBA 2K23 out now?

Developers at 2K have revealed that Friday, September 9, 2022, will be the official release date for NBA 2K23.

Does NBA 2K23 have story mode?

NBA 2K23 The “MyCAREER” form of play lets you design your player from scratch. The game’s main storyline is played out here. It tells the story of the MyPLAYER character you made as they strive to make it big in the NBA.

Will NBA 2K23 have a prelude?

Player early access will not be available in any form for NBA 2K23. Because of this, you won’t be able to play the game or use any of its features until its release date of September 9, 2022. 2K has no intentions of giving players a sneak peek at the game before its official release.