Git is an open-source software created in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the leading developer of the kernel of the Linux operating system. Git is a software mainly used to track changes in different sets of computer files and helps team members coordinate with one another. It’s a Version Control System (VCS), which also tracks and gives inputs regarding your progress over time.

Git is currently used by more than 70% of programmers for version control purposes. It has successfully replaced other older version control systems like CVS, SVN, VSS, Mercury, TFN, etc. This mainly owes to its superior set of commands which makes it easier for users to perform tasks.

Git can be used in 2 ways, either through command line actions or through Git User Interface or GIT UI, known as GUI. This interactive interface is another reason why programmers prefer Git over other VCS software.

The increasing popularity of Git software has opened many new job roles offering lucrative salary packages. This is the chief reason why many students have now started opting for GIT Training courses, whether online or offline. After completing the GIT training course, an average student can earn a salary package of around $81,000 in the United States.

So, let’s dig deeper into this and try finding out what you will get to learn in a GIT course.

What All is Included in GIT Training Course?

A GIT training course is a complete package that covers all the utilities related to software and its usage, ranging from GIT Workflow to GIT Branching, GIT Teamwork, Merging repositories, etc. A full-fledged Git course will cover everything from the basics to advanced skills. This course is suitable for Programmers, Coders, and various Software Developers.

The course content of Git can mainly be divided into four categories:

GIT Workflow

GIT Backtracking

GIT Branching

GIT Teamwork

These four sections are further explained in detail below.

GIT Workflow

This part will mainly include topics like:

Initializing a Git repository

Checking repository status

Maintaining and Managing a Git Project Workflow

Committing the code

Displaying commit logs

Changes to the Staging Area

A Git project majorly has three parts: Working Directory, Staging Area, and Repository. Working Directory is the place that supports creation, editing, management, and even deletion of files. The staging area is the place where changes in a directory are listed. The repository is the place where all the changes are permanently stored, as different copies.

Git Backtracking

This will include activities like:

Listing the latest commit log. You can even access the previous logs and their SHA (Simple Hashing Algorithm) values.

Resetting the Git platform

Adding multiple files to a staging area

Removing files from the staging area

Rolling back to the last commit

Git Branching

Branching helps you to manage multiple versions of 1 particular project in Git. The learnings in this part include:

Creating a master branch

Viewing your current branch

Creating new branch

Merging branches

Merge conflicts

Deleting branches

Merge Conflict is a situation which arises when the same file is being changed on the current branch as well as the branch which is being merged with it.

GIT Teamwork

This is the section that is useful in collaborations. This includes activities like:

Listing Git Remotes

Pushing Branch changes

Cloning the remotely located repositories

Fetching changes

Merging the fetched changes

Git Remote is the command through which you can access a list of remote repositories associated with the current project.

The main part of Git teamwork, a collaboration workflow, includes:

Fetching changes and then merging them

Creating branches for new projects

Committing the work

Pushing the branch upwards towards remote so that it can be reviewed.

In addition to these major four headings, some additional things that you will learn in typical Git tutorials include:

Git Life Cycle

Git Cloning

Git – Stash Operation

Git – Move Operation

Git – Rename Operation

Fixing Mistakes in Git

Tagging Operations

Patching Operations

Managing repositories online

What are the Different Git Job Roles and Git Salary?

Though already popular, Git is an evolving software, and so are the jobs in this sector. Some of the key jobs prevalent for candidates skilled in Git are mentioned in the table below along with their salaries.

Job Role Average Salary Package Senior DevOps Engineer (Git) $86,943 Hardware and Networking Engineer $102,919 Git Consultant $81,000 GitHub Application Developer $137,139 Support Engineer $65,641 GitHub Administrator $77,000 Senior Solution Engineer $107,924 Executive – Git Operation $80,523 Android Developer $81,272 PHP Developer $87,859

Source: Payscale

Git is a new and emerging technology, and more and more companies are getting inclined towards this. So, pursuing a certificate training course in Git can be lucrative for your career and open many doors. If you feel this is your calling, wait no more, join a course now and get skilled in Git.