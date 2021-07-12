Over 65% of Americans own their own homes. Not only does it give you the opportunity to build equity, but it also allows you to save money on taxes.

Keep in mind, however, that maintenance can be expensive. There are also taxes and insurance to think about, which can add to your overall costs.

Still, it can be a good choice, depending on your situation.

Are you thinking of buying a house for sale by the owner? Looking for some tips? If so, you’re on the right page.

We’ll be sharing some home-buying advice below. Keep reading to learn more!

1. Get Pre-approved for a Mortgage

It doesn’t matter if the seller is working with a real estate agent or not, you still want to get pre-approved for a mortgage before making an offer. That’ll let you know how much money you can spend, which will allow you to shop for homes that you can afford.

Not only that but bringing a pre-approval letter will show the seller that you’re actually ready to buy, which will increase the chances of you getting the home (they’re much more likely to choose a buyer who’s already sorted out their financing).

2. Work With a Buyer’s Agent

It’s highly recommended that you work with a buyer’s agent if you’re a new homeowner or if you’re unfamiliar with the home buying process. They’ll negotiate with the seller on your behalf (including those who are selling house for cash) and deal with all of the paperwork so that you won’t run into any problems.

Not only that, but they can help you search for properties if you haven’t narrowed any down.

And as far as costs go, the seller will usually pay the commission for the buyer’s real estate agent. If anything, you just want to make sure that the terms are agreed upon as part of the purchase agreement.

3. Get a Thorough Home Inspection

It’s crucial that you get a home inspection before closing on the property. Make sure to hire a trained inspector—their job is to evaluate the home’s systems, structures, and appliances.

If they find a problem, you can either ask the seller to fix the issue at their expense or ask for a credit so that you can fix the problem yourself. Alternatively, you can ask for a reduction in the sale price.

And remember, you can always cancel the sale if you can’t reach a solution with the seller about the problem.

Buying a House For the First Time

There are several things that you want to consider when you’re buying a house. Take the time to understand the process so that you can make the best investment. Remember, it’s not something that you want to rush.

Was this article helpful? For more tips like this, check out the rest of our finance section!