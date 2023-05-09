Did you know that over 60% of new single-family homes in the U.S. built each year feature 2-car garage designs? Others even have garages capable of accommodating at least three vehicles!

Those figures show how garages are crucial to most Americans, as most own cars. But that’s not the only reason; many homeowners now use them as workshops or offices.

So if you’re considering doing the same, it may be time for a garage remodel.

However, you must carefully plan your project to avoid costly mistakes and delays. Garage remodeling blunders may even put your health and safety at risk.

To that end, we created this guide discussing what you shouldn’t do when remodeling a garage. Read on to discover what they are and what to do instead.

Attempting a DIY Garage Remodel

A 2021 poll of 2,000 Americans revealed that 45% failed their DIY home improvement projects. Over half of the participants also wished they had hired a pro at the onset.

So before remodeling a garage, homeowners should determine their skill level first. It should match the skill level needed to achieve their project goals successfully.

For instance, suppose one of your primary home garage ideas is to convert part of it into a workshop. If so, you may need to install extra storage, work surfaces, electrical sockets, and a wash area. While you may be able to do the first two, hiring an electrician and a plumber for the last two is safer.

Tinkering with electrical components alone can be dangerous and cause injuries. Unfortunately, these are common; about 30,000 non-fatal shock incidents occur in the U.S. yearly. Many take place in homes.

So for your safety and project success, never overestimate your skills, even if you’re on a budget. Otherwise, you risk botching your remodel, costing you more in the long run.

Ignoring an Unfinished Concrete Floor

An unfinished concrete garage floor is more prone to cracking, chipping, and staining. It also generates cement dust as it matures, irritating the eyes, skin, and lungs.

You can prevent those issues by investing in a high-quality garage floor coating.

An example is polyurea, which can protect concrete from corrosion damage. It can also help make raw concrete leak-tight and better resist water damage. You can even use it to seal existing cracks and prevent future scratches.

The folks at Garage Force also say some coats create beautiful colored finishes. They can also protect floors by resisting salt, gasoline, grease, and oil.

Forgetting About Temporary Storage

A garage remodel can take several days, depending on what you want to do. For example, coating your floor with epoxy requires at least a 7-day curing. On the other hand, polyurea coats need only about 24 hours, but only if applied by an expert.

Regardless of your chosen floor coating, it’s a must to let it dry completely before walking on it. Likewise, you can’t place anything on the floor as the coat cures.

So before starting your project, think about temporary storage for your garage’s contents. This is especially crucial for your car, considering auto thefts are rising. In 2022 alone, criminals stole over 1 million vehicles, a 7% rise from 2021.

Minimize those risks by paying for a safe storage unit near your house. These facilities offer short- and long-term storage services. You can then rent a space here for your belongings until you’ve completed your garage remodel.

Failing to Consider Future Garage Needs

Before shelling out hundreds or thousands on a garage remodel, consider how you’ll use it in a few years. A two-car garage may be enough now for one vehicle and a workshop or home office. However, it won’t be if you plan to get another car for yourself, your partner, or your oldest kid.

You may have to redo everything if you don’t account for future needs. So if you’ll need more space in a few years, consider expanding your garage now.

Not Maximizing Walls and Overhead Space

No matter how fancy your storage systems are, they don’t belong in your garage if they consume too much space. They only cut into your usable workspace and parking area. If things get too cramped, they may even put your car at risk of damage like dents and scratches.

You can avoid those issues by utilizing your walls and overhead space. Use these areas for storage to maximize your available garage space. For instance, you can mount overhead storage racks and Slatwall panels.

Another idea is to install under-counter cabinetry with sliding doors. With sliding doors, you don’t have to account for the swing door area.

Skipping the Garage Door

A working garage door keeps your abode secure and is critical to your home’s curb appeal. It also helps with energy savings and keeps unwanted critters and pests away.

However, garage doors only often last for 20 to 25 years, and that’s with proper maintenance. Ill-maintained ones have shorter lifespans and can pose safety and security risks. Those in bad shape can also impact a house’s overall appearance and value.

Thus, if your garage door is old and has seen much better days, it may be time to replace it. Doing so can also help boost your home’s resale value.

Just as important is to consider investing in an insulated garage door.

Insulation helps maintain optimal indoor temperatures, helping keep your garage comfortable. As a result, your heating and cooling system doesn’t have to work harder and use more energy. This can be especially helpful if you plan to use your garage as an office or workshop.

Make Your Garage Remodel a Success

From DIY attempts to ignoring concrete floors, all these can make a garage remodel fail. Unfortunately, such mistakes can lead to more costs and health woes like injuries.

So to minimize those risks and boost your project’s odds of success, plan it carefully. Last, but not least, consider leaving more complex jobs to the pros.

Did you enjoy reading this guide? If so, we have more informative posts to share, so browse the rest of our site now!