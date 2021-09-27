Woodpecker calls are now available in the Google Play Store. It is a call scheduling and monitoring software. It enables you to incorporate phone calls into your Woodpecker outreach quickly. It may contact your prospects in the most natural way possible and directly from your phone. They rather than utilizing free text on your computer. It means you can chat to your prospects on the move. Whether you’re cold phoning or following up on an email. Continue reading to learn how the app works and what you need to do to get started with Woodpecker calls.

What is the Mechanism of using Woodpecker?

The Woodpecker calls app communicates directly with Woodpecker. A Smartphone slot is required to see your leads in Woodpecker calls. A mobile slot is a placeholder for your mobile device, much as an email slot is for your email.

1. To begin creating a campaign with calls, log in to Woodpecker and create a campaign.

2. Select call as a campaign stop. On the right, you may select the device you want to use for this stage. If your campaign has more than one call step, you can utilize different phones for each one.

3. You may even add many phones to the same call step, and the task and prospects will display on all of them.

4. If you make a call task in Woodpecker but do not connect a phone to your mobile slot, it will create the tasks but the prospects will not be shown in Woodpecker calls.

5. If you disconnect your phone from a campaign or log out while it is running, the campaign will continue to run, but it will not appear on that phone.

6. Create a more successful sequence by including follow-up emails or LinkedIn manual activities.

7. When you add prospects and launch the campaign, the prospects you intend to call will appear on a phone list.

8. You may reach them directly from your phone — at any time and from any location.

9. If they answer the phone, the call goes to voicemail, or they call you back, the call will be noted as answered in Woodpecker.

10. Remember that even if a prospect calls, the task’s condition will remain the same.

11. When a prospect’s status switches to respond, Woodpecker pauses the call-follow-up procedure.

What are the advantages of using the Woodpecker?

Increase work Efficiency: You can see your to-do list on your phone. You may communicate with prospects from wherever you are without needing to sit in front of a computer.

Saves our time: When you create a follow-up email sequence, Woodpecker will send it to prospects following a phone conversation. It may use to engage prospects and build connections with current customers and inbound leads.

Initiate More talks: Incorporating phone calls into your outreach puts you even closer to your prospects and increases the efficacy of your campaign.

Outreach Process: Your outreach process remains fully regulated and secure – the actions you perform in the mobile app and the responses you receive from prospects affect the next stages in Woodpecker. You may manage everything from a single location.

Why do People like to have this app?

The ease of connecting with prospects from your Woodpecker campaigns wherever you are – directly from your phone.

It provides you with an additional channel for connecting with and developing prospects. Combining email and phone calls will increase your chances of closing a deal.

You have complete control over your outreach process.

The actions you do in Woodpecker Calls influence your campaign flow. When a prospect answers your call, the follow-up sequence is paused.

It will save you time. To continue the conversation, set up a follow-up email sequence sent after you conclude the call.

Why is the mobile app different?

Ease to use your mobile number.

There is no need for VoIP integration.

It can easily manage the prospects of your calls.

It is easy to make your call everywhere.

Final Words

Woodpecker Calls can help you get closer to your preferred prospects. The ease of connecting with prospects from your Woodpecker campaigns. It provides you with an additional channel through which to engage with and cultivate prospects. Combining email and phone calls will increase your chances of closing a sale. You have total control over your outreach process. It impacts the flow of your campaign at Woodpecker – the follow-up sequence ends when a prospect answers your call.