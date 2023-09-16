View-through attribution is a fundamental concept in digital advertising and marketing that plays a significant role in understanding the effectiveness of display or video advertisements. Unlike traditional click-based attribution, which focuses on measuring conversions directly linked to ad clicks, view-through attribution considers the impact of ads on users who saw the ads but did not click on them.



This approach recognizes the subtler influence of ad exposure on user behavior and decision-making.

Here’s an in-depth look at how view-through attribution works and how Mobile Marketing Platform helps. Let’s find out:



Ad Exposure and User Behavior:

In the digital landscape, users are constantly bombarded with advertisements across various platforms, including websites, social media, and mobile apps. Advertisers invest substantial resources in creating compelling and visually appealing display and video ads to capture users’ attention. When a user is exposed to such an ad, it leaves an impression on their memory, even if they don’t actively engage by clicking on the ad.

Subconscious Impact:

View-through attribution recognizes that not all user interactions with ads result in immediate clicks. Users might be multitasking, in a hurry, or simply in the early stages of their buying journey. However, the ad exposure can still leave a lasting impression, contributing to their later actions and decisions.

Tracking and Measurement:

Mobile marketing platforms and advertising networks leverage various tracking mechanisms to monitor ad exposures. These mechanisms often utilize unique identifiers associated with users’ devices, such as the Advertising ID on Android devices and the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) on iOS devices. When an ad is displayed on a user’s screen, the tracking mechanism records this event.

Attribution Window:

To determine whether an ad exposure influenced subsequent user actions, marketers define an attribution window. This window represents the time span during which conversions will be attributed to a particular ad view. The attribution window varies based on the campaign goals, industry norms, and the specific platform’s capabilities.

Conversions and Insights:

When a user, who was previously exposed to an ad but did not click on it, performs a desirable action within the attribution window, such as making a purchase or installing an app, this action is attributed to the ad view. This is the core principle of view-through attribution. By analyzing the data collected over time, marketers gain insights into which ad placements, creatives, and campaigns are most effective in driving conversions, even if they didn’t generate immediate clicks.

Optimization and Strategy:

Mobile marketing platforms play a critical role in the success of view-through attribution. These platforms offer robust analytics and reporting tools that empower advertisers to refine their strategies. Marketers can identify trends, patterns, and correlations between ad exposures and conversions. This data-driven approach informs decisions about allocating budgets, fine-tuning creatives, and optimizing ad placements to maximize the overall impact of their campaigns.

Balancing View-Through and Click-Based Attribution:

While view-through attribution provides valuable insights into the broader impact of ad exposures, it’s important to balance it with click-based attribution. Both approaches contribute to a comprehensive understanding of a campaign’s effectiveness. Click-based attribution focuses on users who took immediate action, while view-through attribution captures the latent impact on users who were influenced by the ad exposure over time.

How Do Mobile Marketing Platforms Help In View Through Attribution?

View-through attribution helps marketers understand the full impact of their advertising campaigns. It recognizes that users might not always click on an ad immediately, but the ad exposure can still influence their decisions down the line. This is particularly important for branding campaigns, where the primary goal is to raise awareness and create a positive brand association.

Mobile marketing platforms play a crucial role in making view-through attribution successful:

1. Tracking Mechanisms : Mobile marketing platforms can embed tracking mechanisms into advertisements and apps. These mechanisms can detect when an ad is displayed on a user’s mobile device, even if the user doesn’t interact with it.

2. User Identification : Mobile marketing platforms often use identifiers like mobile advertising IDs (e.g., Apple’s IDFA or Google’s Advertising ID) to track users across different apps and devices. This helps attribute conversions to specific ad exposures.

3. Data Analysis : These platforms gather data on ad views, user interactions, and conversions. They analyze this data to determine the effectiveness of view-through attribution and provide insights into how ad exposures are contributing to conversions.

4. Attribution Window : Mobile marketing platforms allow advertisers to set an attribution window, which is a defined time frame during which a conversion will be attributed to an ad view. This window varies based on the platform and campaign type.

5. Reporting and Optimization : The data collected by mobile marketing platforms helps advertisers understand which campaigns, creatives, and placements are driving the most view-through conversions. This information enables them to optimize their campaigns for better results.

6. A/B Testing : Mobile marketing platforms facilitate A/B testing by allowing advertisers to experiment with different ad creatives and placements. They can compare the view-through attribution results of different variations to determine the most effective approach.

In summary, view-through attribution is a method of measuring the impact of ads that users have seen but not clicked on. Mobile marketing platforms enable this by tracking ad exposures, user interactions, and conversions, and providing insights for optimizing advertising campaigns.