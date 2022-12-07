What is KYC?

The Know Your Customer process, or KYC process helps businesses to verify the identity of clients and customers. This process aims to ensure companies do not have entities conducting criminal or fraudulent activities using their platform. There are many benefits to implementing KYC, as well as some risks associated with it.

KYC becomes vital in the crypto market when handling high-risk customers. KYC also helps the exchanges and government agencies track the movement of money beyond national borders and act incase of suspicious activities.

How Does KYC Work?

The Know Your Customer process involves creating a digital identity for a customer. This process collects and verifies information about the customer, such as their address, name, and job. It also involves establishing the legitimacy of the information provided through several modes, such as emails or phone calls, to confirm if it matches up with what the customer has provided in their application form.

Is Crypto-KYC Safe?

Users should not be hesitant about the KYC process, it seems like a hassle, and you might be worried about whether your personal information is safe. KYC is designed to protect users and companies online, especially when dealing with the crypto industry. The KYC process can help prevent fraud and other criminal activities and make it easier for users to engage with a company.

Users must do their due diligence before providing their personal information. They should feel comfortable providing their information by ensuring the company they are engaging with is legitimate. Users should also understand how the company will use their data and what steps are being taken to protect it. It is best practice to read all the necessary information provided by the exchange before opting for a KYC process.

Is KYC Mandatory for Crypto?

KYC is mandatory for crypto exchanges. Crypto exchanges often deal with users from multiple nationalities. Moreover, transactions also take place in multiple fiat currencies. This makes it imperative for the exchange to know the details about the customer who is placing the orders.

Today, crypto exchanges have become more mainstream as larger sums of digital assets are traded, along with increased diversity in the market. In turn, government agencies have enacted more regulations on these businesses.

Benefits of KYC

Crypto exchanges can benefit immensely by having a robust KYC process, it gives customer information for exchanges which is traceable. Moreover, it also acts as a reassurance for customers..

Higher customer trust and transparency

Customer trust and transparency can improve by verifying user identities. Users are more likely to continue to use a service provided by an exchange if they are confident that they are proactively taking measures to protect their data and account.

Lesser risk of money laundering and other scams

According to Forbes, there were close to 90,000 crypto frauds that occurred in the US last year. Robust identity verification processes can reduce criminal activity and help boost the reputation of the crypto markets.

Less legal risk

Companies should implement robust KYC policies as legal expectations continue to evolve. Instead of being caught up in legal issues, companies can focus on streamlining transactions, improving conversion rates, and ensuring compliance. Companies can reduce the risk of legal or regulatory penalties by showing they have robust KYC policies.

Why Does Crypto Need KYC?

Crypto exchanges and other crypto entities are subject to similar regulations as traditional financial institutions. Crypto companies should take serious steps to prevent their platforms and services from being used for money laundering or other fraudulent activities.

Implementing proper regulatory compliance is one of the most effective ways to prevent fraudulent activities. Crypto exchanges can screen out those who may use it for fraudulent purposes by collecting identifying information from their customers.

Additionally, the KYC process can help build trust between a crypto exchange and its users. Crypto exchanges can create a sense of security and safety by showing that they are taking steps to verify the identity of their users. A robust KYC process can also attract new customers.

Conclusion

The KYC process protects exchanges and their users. This process also helps to protect the regulation and adoption of digital currencies.

A KYC policy ensures users’ information and identity are protected. Users need to know what the KYC policy means for both the exchange and themselves. KYC policies can vary with different crypto exchanges. Users should ensure that their crypto exchange has a robust KYC policy before choosing the exchange as an investment partner.

Zebpay is one of the most reputed crypto exchanges in India. Zebpay has a comprehensive KYC process and is one of the safest platforms for crypto trading. Begin your crypto trading journey with ZebPay today.