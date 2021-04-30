Starting from small and midsize enterprises to industry bigwigs like The Wall Street Journal, Hershey Foods, and Time Warner Inc have harped on the importance of call center outsourcing services because of cost benefits. Findings of Deloitte’s Global Outsourcing and Insourcing report also stated cost benefits as one of the main drivers of call center outsourcing services. However, in today’s era organizations have realized the importance of call center outsourcing services that are beyond just cost savings. Here’s looking at why call center outsourcing services have assumed importance:

Round-the clock support– Ability to respond to queries of customers located at different time zones is instrumental in boosting a company’s customer base. This can be achieved by outsourcing call center services to offshore vendors. They have experts located at multiple time zones who can be delegated to cater to the queries of the local customer base, thereby expanding the reach of the client.

Cater to high work volume– Most of the times, resources in an in-house team falls short of delivering when there’s a surge of work volume. This results in a dissatisfied customer base. By availing call center outsourcing services, enterprises get access to resources at external locations who can support during peak work volumes. This unburdens the in-house team who can focus on other core business objectives.

Improved cost management– No matter the work volume, enterprises will have to continue paying their in-house team. Such expenses override the annual productivity which is not a favorable scenario for enterprises who are seeking a foothold in the competitive marketplace. Call center outsourcing services is an ideal option as resources are paid on the basis of their services. They generally work on a CPT (cost per transaction) model. Such flexibility in pricing supports a better cost management for enterprises.

Process data into actionable insights– Interaction with customers generates multiple data that must be harnessed to design better targeted promotional campaigns and also to know about competitors’ performance. Call center services providers aids enterprises to harness the data by using call center analytics and extract meaningful insights. These insights help in devising strategies to improve clients’ processes.

Access to a range of platforms for engagement– Call center services open access to multiple communication channels such as web chat, email, SMS, IVR touchtone, social media, smartphone application, video chat, IVR speech, and others. This increases the scope of reaching more customers via their preferred channels, thereby increasing the scopes of business for clients. It is highly unlikely for an in-house team to provide access to multiple digital mode of engagement at competitive rates.

Better quality monitoring– Call center outsourcing services providers assign topmost importance to call quality metrics. They prioritize answer time and first-time call resolution as their essential KPIs. They leverage quality monitoring tools and have performance assessment and improvement plans to ensure that the KPIs are met.

To Conclude

Call center outsourcing services is one of the booming industries and are becoming an essential part of every enterprises’ delivery mechanism. A majority of enterprises are relying on offshore service providers who have the necessary expertise to improve their operations and have the foresight to address any anticipated industry challenges. This helps in bringing consistency in an enterprise’s service delivery.