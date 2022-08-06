I’ll go into great detail on the distinctions between CNIC, SNIC, NICOP, and POC in this post. For Pakistanis who reside abroad, a national identity card known as NICOP is required. For Pakistani nationals residing in Pakistan, an identity card is known as a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). Please be aware that both the CNIC and the NICOP are national ID cards.

An individual’s citizen number or NADRA ID number is the same for both cards. Furthermore, keep in mind that the Smart ID Card or Smart NICOP differs only in having a microchip. Therefore, there is no difference between NICOP and Smart NICOP. An identity card known as the Pakistan Origin Card (POC) is also given to people of Pakistani ancestry who have renounced their nationality. The POC card holder is not a citizen of Pakistan, but as long as the NADRA Tracking UK is in good standing, he or she may enter and remain in Pakistan without a visa. The list below includes specific details for each category;

CNIC:

The Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is given to Pakistani nationals. Every Pakistani citizen who is at least 18 years old is eligible for a CNIC. It is necessary to have a true brother or sister as well as the parents’ CNIC cards (updated after the marriage). For those applicants who are applying for the first time, the physical presence of any such blood relatives (Father/Mother/Siblings) with CNIC is necessary. A valid foreign passport or a valid passport from Pakistan.

SNIC:

SNIC was introduced in Pakistan by NADRA. A microchip found in SNIC is used to store data, including biometric information. The SNIC also contains the following information:

Name of the individual

Father’s name

Photograph

Address

Date of birth

A “smart chip,” two photos on the front and one on the back, a quick response bar code, a tracking ID on the back, and security measures included with SNIC Additionally, according to NADRA, SNIC will be the method of payment for retirees who are enrolled with the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution. In regard to “relief operations, international development, and humanitarian assistance,” SNIC is utilized to distribute “financial advantages.”

NICOP:

A registration document known as the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is given to a Pakistani citizen who meets the requirements and resides or has ties to another country. Anyone who holds dual nationality is eligible to apply for NICOP and go to Pakistan without a visa. You can enter Pakistan without a visa and engage in employment without any restrictions if you have NADRA Card Renewal UK, which indicates that you are “also” a Pakistani national.

POC:

POC, or Pakistan Origin Card, is a document given to qualified foreigners who wish to work in or frequently visit the nation. Foreigners can access benefits with this card that are not available to other foreign nationals. The following are some of the advantages available to POC holders.