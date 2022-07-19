What is the difference between a blow moulding machine and a bottle blowing machine? Blow moulding machines and bottle blowing machines are common in industry, plastic production equipment, market coverage, there are many similarities manufacturers, so often people can not distinguish whether they need blow moulding machines or bottle blowing machines, resulting in many people will find the wrong manufacturers, a consultation only to know that they do not produce. Our company specialises in the production of blow moulding machines, this article will introduce many aspects of blow moulding machines and bottle blowing machines. In the end what are the differences, come and understand it.

The introduction of y blow molding machine

Blow molding machine is a plastic machine processing equipment, the liquid plastic sprayed out, the use of machine blowing out of the wind, the plastic body blow attached to a certain shape of the mold cavity, made of products, plastic blow molding machine commonly used in two extrusion blow molding machine and injection blow molding machine, the basic principle of the two types of equipment is similar, are first added to the extruder resin, melting after blowing to obtain finished products, the difference is that the extrusion blow molding machine process for extrusion The difference is that the extrusion blow moulding machine process is extrusion – stretching – blow moulding, injection blow moulding machine process is injection – stretching – blow moulding. Our company produces extrusion blow moulding machines.

Blow moulding machine blowing materials can be selected from polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polystyrene, linear polyester, polycarbonate, polyamide, cellulose acetate and polyacetal resins. Capacities ranging from a few litres to tens of thousands of litres are produced. The high density polyethylene products produced can be used in a wide range of applications in food, chemical and handling liquid packaging.

Polyvinyl chloride is used in the make-up and laundry industries because of its high transparency and air tightness, as well as in food containers and gas beverage packaging.

The advantages of blow moulding machines are that they can replace some of the ceramic containers because of their high thickness, corrosion and wear resistance, as well as the low cost of blow moulded containers and the low processing effort and efficiency.

Introduction to blow moulding machines

Blowing machine as the name suggests is a machine for producing bottles, softening plastic particles into liquid and then blowing them into different bottle machines through a good bottle embryo melt common blowing machines are extrusion blowing machines, needle blowing machines, special structure blowing machines three.

In the blowing process is also divided into one-step blowing method and two-step blowing method, most commonly used two-step blowing method, the principle of preheating the bottle embryo through the infrared high-temperature lamp to soften the bottle embryo has been preheated to prevent the embryo to do a good job in the mould, the high pressure inflatable, blowing and pulling into the desired shape. The blow-drawing process is a two-way stretching process, so in order to increase the mechanical properties of the bottle wall, to increase the tensile, tensile and impact strength, the PET chain is extended and arranged in both directions. This stretching also has a limit, it cannot be overstretched and the stretching blowing ratio needs to be controlled.

The price link of the containers produced by the blowing machine is higher and safer, so they are mostly used instead of glass containers in the beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food processing industries.

What is the difference between blow moulding machines and bottle blowing machines?

1, the principle is different, the above I will be two kinds of machinery and equipment working principle are trying to write the introduction can meditate to see the two plastic production principle there are certain differences, blow molding machine production process for extrusion / injection – stretching – blow molding, bottle blowing machine for a step blowing method and two-step blowing method.

2, the production of different items, blowing machine refers to the bottle blowing machine, blowing machine production is convenient and convenient, forming a large amount, mainly tubular embryo or injection molding to the mold among the blowing, tube wall paste mold into a bottle. Blow molding machine, on the other hand, requires plastic in the screw extruder is melted and quantitative extrusion, through the mouth film molding, and then through cooling to obtain the complete product, more often used to produce large barrels or warning columns, trays, floating barrels and other kinds of irregular blow molding products.

3, different characteristics, blow molding machine with high thickness corrosion resistance, wear resistance, etc., die head also uses chromium-plated screw mandrel structure to make the unloading more equal and smooth, better completion of the blown film, complex film blowing machine structure makes the output of the gas more uniform, lifting unit also uses a square frame structure, can be adjusted according to production needs.