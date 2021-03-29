Work, Health, and Safety, or rather what is commonly referred to as WHS, or OHS (Occupational, Health, and Safety) software system is simply a system put in place to manage the safety of everyone and all the employees in an organization, company, or workplace setting.

It includes a variety of standards that businesses should follow to ensure safety in a workplace. It was formed to reduce risks and health hazards that are prone to happen in different work settings. Every business is obligated under the WHS policy.

Essential Things To Look For When Choosing A Whs Software

Before choosing any WHS software Australia, there are a couple of things you have to keep in mind. Here are some key factors the software management system must have;

The Information Screens

Occupational and reliable WHS software must have efficient information screens through which information can be easily tracked for vital WHS function. This includes actions, affected persons, escalation, and return-to-work.

Available Reporting Tools

The system must have a variety of reporting tools that can create readable graphs and cater to all the needs and requirements. An example of such a tool is being able to calculate the reports of the time loss injury. This is an important tool

Alert Function

The system should have a great email alert function. In case a situation arises, you need to be able to recognize and distinguish its status so as to trigger a higher-level management response. This helps tighten the safety and ensure no unactioned issues jeopardize your organization.

Security

This is one of the most important features to look for any WHS software system. It should allow you to limit and control information a particular user can see. For example, an area manager only gets access to files concerning their particular area.

Document Management Features

The system should have features for document management. This enables you to attach files of any kind to records of any type. This may include accident reviews and any incident claims, as well as medical checks.

Settings

Settings are an important part of WHS software system as it determines how the system is going to run. You should be able to easily customize the settings, keeping in mind that there are multiple methodologies used in different industries.

How To Choose The Best Whs Software System

Getting the best WHS Software Australia could be a daunting task, especially if you are new to this kind of technology.

The first thing you want to always do before settling on anything whatsoever is to do through resources and some background check. In this case, you want to make sure that the software company is well established, has a clear record, and many great reviews from past clients.

Make sure you read online reviews to see what other people are saying about their services. Another way to ensure that you are on the right track is by asking for referrals from a close relative or friend who has used the service before. Testimonials, the company’s history, and any possible awards are also great ways that indicate a company’s flexibility and efficiency.

You also want to look at the mobile functions. One of the greatest benefits of technology is the ability and capability of doing whatever you need to on the go. And the WHS software company should be able to have great mobile capabilities.

Pricing is also an important factor. This whole WHS process could be super expensive. But it doesn’t need to be. Transparent pricing is a value you should value. Watch out for companies with hidden fees and secret costs.