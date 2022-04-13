Brow lamination is a new technique that has gained popularity in recent years. It is a process of straightening and setting the brows into place, giving them a polished and uniform look. The results can last up to six weeks, and it is a great way to achieve perfectly shaped brows without having to use any harsh chemicals. You can be a practitioner by taking a brow lamination online course.

How does it benefit your routine?

1) Brow lamination can help you achieve the perfect brow shape: If you have been struggling to achieve the perfect brow shape, this could be the solution for you. The lamination process will help straighten and set the hairs into place, giving you a much more polished look.

2) It can help disguise any gaps or sparse areas: Another benefit of brow lamination is that it can help disguise any gaps or sparse areas in your brows. This is because the process will help to make the hairs appear thicker and fuller.

3) It can help your makeup last longer: brow lamination could be the answer if you find that your makeup doesn’t last as long as you would like. Setting the brows will help keep your makeup in place for longer, meaning you won’t have to touch it up as often.

4) It can give you a more polished look: Brow lamination could be the answer if you are looking for a way to achieve a more polished look. The process will help create a uniform shape and give your brows a neat appearance.

5) It can help save time: Brow lamination could be the solution for you if you like to save time. The process is quick and easy, and you won’t have to spend time filling in or shaping your brows every day.

What does a diploma course in Brow Lamination look like?

1. Theory: You will learn brow lamination theory and practical aspects in a diploma course. This will give you an edge over other beauticians who have not had this specific training.

2. Technique: The diploma course will teach you the correct techniques for brow lamination on clients. This is important to avoid any mistakes that could cause injury or damage to the client’s eyebrows.

3. Hygiene: You will learn about maintaining good hygiene practices when performing brow lamination. This is important to prevent infection and protect the client’s eyebrows from damage.

4. Products: You will be able to choose from a wide range of products when performing brow lamination. This will allow you to find the perfect product for each client’s individual needs.

What are some common products used in brow lamination?

Some common products used in brow lamination include:

1. Brow Lamination Cream: This is a thick cream applied to the eyebrows before the procedure. It helps to soften the hair and prepare it for the lamination process.

2. Lamination Solution: This is a special solution used to activate the brow lamination cream. It helps to break down the bonds in the hair to be reshaped.

3. Neutralizer: This is a solution applied after the lamination process to help set the new shape of the eyebrows.

4. Brow Gel: This clear gel is applied to the eyebrows after lamination. It helps hold the new shape in place and gives the eyebrows a natural, polished look.

5. Brow Powder: This fine powder is applied to the eyebrows after lamination. It helps fill in sparse areas and gives the eyebrows a fuller, more defined look.

5. Aftercare: You will learn about the importance of aftercare following brow lamination. This is important to help the eyebrows heal and prevent any further damage.

What does a brow lamination aftercare include?

Following your brow lamination treatment, it is important to:

– Avoid getting the area wet for at least 24 hours. This means no washing your face, sweating, or swimming.

– Gently brush the brows daily with a clean mascara wand or spoolie to keep them in place and styled

– Use a hydrating brow serum or oil to keep the brows healthy and conditioned

– Avoid using any makeup or products on the brows for at least 24 hours

– Avoid touching or rubbing the brows during the healing process

– Keep the area clean and free from makeup and products for at least 24 hours

In conclusion, a brow lamination diploma course will teach you the theory and practical aspects of the treatment and the importance of aftercare. This will give you the skills and knowledge necessary to provide a high-quality service to your clients.