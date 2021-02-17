Buying someone a gift is not an easy task. A constant problem is figuring out what the person wants for their holiday. No matter how many times we ask the person what they want, it ruins the holiday and the surprise doesn’t work out. Did you know that Amazon Wish List makes shopping for gifts for friends and family a lot easier?

Here’s how it works…

Amazon wish list is a registry, similar to a baby registry or wedding registry, where you create your wish list of gifts and your family or friends can find it to buy gifts for you without having to ask what you want for your birthday. Likewise, you can find other people’s wish lists for your convenience. This makes finding gifts much easier. You can give people the gifts they want instead of relying on chance. You can read more about this at the link.

How does Amazon’s wish list work?

In the past, working with Amazon’s wish list was simple. In any listing for any product, you could:

-Add a product to your wish list

-Add the item to cart.

If someone bought an item from your wish list, that particular item would be removed from it so there would be no repeat purchases.

But that wasn’t safe in terms of sharing customers’ personal information, so Amazon revised its wish list policy and now it’s a little more difficult to use it.

Before 2018, shoppers could view and post Amazon’s Wish List, but they couldn’t edit it. This feature was only available for Amazon’s wedding registry.

Now everyone has the ability to edit their wish lists. Add, change, or delete items if you have “wish list creator” permission. In addition, the wish list creator can fully control who has access to it.

Learn How To Make An Amazon Wish List. Wedding & Baby Registry. Birthday & Custom Gift Lists – a complete guide.

Working with the Amazon wish list is very simple.

You create a list and send it to people you know. Or they can find it themselves, for example, by e-mail. You can also add someone as a “friend” so they can view or edit your wish list at any time if necessary. I.e. editing the list can be shared. This is very handy in some cases. Of course, the person you’re allowing access to the list must have an Amazon registration.

View wish list

As mentioned above, to view someone else’s wish list, you need to find them. You can do this if you know the person’s name, email, or have an invitation from them. So, if you want to, get good gifts, bother to let your acquaintances know about your list. Try to do it somehow “between the words” so they think they’re giving you a surprise.

Encourage sharing.

Also, try to find out about your friends’ wish lists. It will make your life a lot easier before the holidays.

Share suggestions.

One of the factors that motivates people to create wish lists is to keep track of possible price reductions. After all, it’s much easier to have everything you want in one place and keep track of promotions and holiday deals.

Share gift ideas

Amazon sellers also often take advantage of the possibilities of wish lists. They come up with gift ideas that grab customers’ attention and get them to add their items to their lists. This is especially true before the holidays. Good marketing is about getting what people want and need.

Conclusion.

Amazon’s wish list helps avoid most of the risks people take when buying gifts. This makes it very appealing and useful.