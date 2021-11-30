Acne is one of the most common skin problems that people face. The condition is completely treatable if you choose the right doctor and use treatments and skin care that are appropriate for your skin.

What exactly is acne?

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when the hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. This eventually leads to pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. This condition affects people of all ages, but it is most common in teenagers. Acne can be stubborn, and getting rid of it isn’t as simple as it sounds, this is the reason why you must be patient with your acne treatment in Mumbai. Pimples can even leave scars in the long run, which can be avoided if acne treatment is started early.

How Do I Know If I Have Acne?

The following are the most common signs that you have acne.

Recurrent boils and bumps on the face.

Pimples with or without pus on the apex.

Lumps beneath the skin or pus-filled lumps.

Whiteheads.

Blackheads.

Why Do I Get Acne?

Acne can be caused by a variety of factors. These include bacteria, inflammation, hair follicle clogging from oil and dead skin cells, and excessive oil production. Acne typically appears on the face, forehead, shoulders, and chest. Because these areas have the most oil glands, all of your hair follicles are actually connected to oil glands.

Hormonal changes, diet, excessive stress or anxiety, and many medications are all factors that contribute to acne. Furthermore, genetics play a significant role in acne. If both parents had acne, the child is likely to have it as well.

Androgens are the hormones that are produced by both boys and girls during puberty. They eventually allow one’s sebaceous glands to open up, become wider, and produce more sebum. This is why the majority of teenagers get acne. Other hormonal factors are also at work here. For example, most women experience acne during their menstrual cycle.

Moving on, certain foods, such as those high in carbohydrates, can exacerbate acne. Most people believe that chocolate can cause acne; however, this is a myth. Acne sufferers should avoid chocolate. Finally, stress does not cause acne. However, if you have acne-prone skin and are stressed, it can aggravate the condition.

What Is the Best Way to Get Rid of Acne?

Acne can be treated in a variety of ways. You should not, however, consider starting the treatment on your own. Schedule an appointment with a Dermatologist have yourself checked. To get better, you must first determine the type of acne you have and the causes of it. The doctor will create a treatment plan for you that you must adhere to religiously while waiting for results. acne treatment in Mumbai does take time, so don’t be in a hurry. You must give your skin time to heal.

Aside from that, you should think about making some lifestyle changes. These include drinking more water, eating healthier, using the proper skincare products, and only using oil-free makeup that will not clog your pores, among other things.