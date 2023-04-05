Smart contracts are programs that automatically execute when certain conditions are met without the need for third-party involvement. Smart contract applications are mainly built on the Ethereum blockchain, but there are other blockchains as well which support smart contracts.

Intermediaries or third-party entities are part of our digital lives. Something as simple as sharing an image online requires and intermediary. These intermediaries are central authorities that set the rules and manage the network. Smart contracts can enable users to automate simple digital tasks without the need for intermediaries to approve simple functions.

Smart contracts that establish a contractual agreement between two or more parties are known as executed contracts. Once the contract is signed, each party agrees to uphold the written agreement. The Ethereum blockchain popularized Smart contract applications such as decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and others.

How do Smart Contracts Work?

Smart contracts are programs that encode working logic and run on virtual machines embedded in the Ethereum blockchain. The first step to building a Smart contract is for developers to define the criteria for its desired function in response to certain conditions. Next, more complex operations, such as automatically releasing a payment, can be encoded using more sophisticated logic. Developers use the Smart contract writing platform to create and test complex logic. This code is also sent to a separate team for testing. Smart contracts are deployed on blockchain networks once they have been authorized. They are configured to listen to event updates from an oracle. The smart contract can execute when it receives information about events from one or more oracles.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Smart Contracts

The main advantage of Smart contracts is the same as that of blockchains- they remove the need for intermediaries. These contracts increase the efficiency of contract execution. Human involvement is minimal once it is authorized which increases the accuracy of contract execution. Immutability is another feature that can be considered advantageous, as these programs cannot be manipulated or altered.

This feature can prove disadvantageous if there is a mistake in the agreement, as it cannot be altered. There is human involvement in the creation of smart contracts. Developers need to ensure the program addresses all the terms of the contract.

Why are Ethereum Smart Contracts Gaining Popularity?

Bitcoin supports a basic version of smart contracts. Each Bitcoin transaction is a smart contract, as the network only approves transactions when certain conditions are met. This condition is that users provide a digital signature to prove ownership of their crypto tokens.

The Ethereum network replaces the restrictive language of the Bitcoin network with a language that enables developers to build innovative applications. This new Ethereum language supports a larger set of computational instructions. Developers can program any Smart contract that they can think of. These new Smart contracts led to innovative DApps in sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Use Cases of Smart Contracts

The use cases of Ethereum Smart Contracts range from simple to complex decentralized applications. Vital features of the technical use cases of smart contracts include self-executing and verifying. Some main features for economical use cases are no intermediaries, transparency, and lower fees.

Smart contracts can also be used by blockchain networks to complete economic transactions. These digital contracts can disrupt multiple traditional industries like finance, education, healthcare, and logistics.

Conclusion

Many crypto enthusiasts are excited about the potential of Smart contract applications. It is still early days for smart contracts, but the developments are rapidly evolving. Users must trust that the developer has written the code accurately and that their security measures are adequate. These issues will reduce as the code evolves and matures.

Smart contracts can easily be used as basic contracts where certain simple conditions are met, such as transactions and legal contracts. Applications based on Smart contracts are being adopted by banks and insurance companies. There are promising Smart contracts applications in the education, healthcare, and logistics industries. It will not be long until Smart contracts become a vital part of our daily lives when these real-world applications continue to evolve.

