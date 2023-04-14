Are you interested in operating the biggest and baddest vehicles on the road? Then you need to learn the answer to the question, “What is a Class A driver’s license?”

With this specialist CDL license, you can drive massive combination vehicles—think tractor-trailers and tanker trucks. But how do you get your hands on this coveted qualification?

Below, we explain the requirements for obtaining a Class A license and everything related to that process. So buckle up, and let’s hit the road to CDL success!

Class A Driver’s License: An Overview

A Class A Driver’s License is a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

With it, you can operate combination vehicles, typically heavier and longer than standard CMVs—commercial vehicles. This includes tractor-trailers, tanker trucks, and other large commercial vehicles that require specialized driving skills.

Pay in this sector is high, making Class A a highly sought-after licensing option for trucking professionals.

Obtaining a Class A Driver’s License requires passing a series of knowledge and skills tests. In particular, you must pass lengthy written and road or driving tests. As a commercial driver, you must also be within a specific age range, pass a medical examination, have a standard (and valid) driving license, and pass a background check.

Class A Driver’s License vs. Other CDL Classifications

There are three commercial driver’s license classifications: Class A, B, and C.

The difference between them is designated by the vehicle’s weight and the materials it carries. For example, only Class C drivers can drive vehicles carrying hazardous materials.

Class A is the most stringent in terms of testing among all these licensing options.

How to Get a Class A Driver’s License

As mentioned above, before anything else, Class A Driver’s License applicants must first meet the eligibility requirements. Then comes the testing:

A written exam covering safety regulations, vehicle inspections, and road signs

A road test to evaluate driving skills

Additional endorsement tests related to cargo type

So, how do you prepare for these tests? Online CDL training is a popular option due to the flexibility of internet learning platforms. You might also be able to access company-sponsored training or apprenticeships.

You’ve Got It; Now, You Must Maintain It

To keep working as a commercial driver, you must maintain your Class A Driver’s License.

You’ll need to renew your license no matter the state you live and work in. This could require re-testing. You also need to maintain an overall good driving record.

Losing your Class A license can negatively impact your long-term career prospects, especially if you lost it due to a serious traffic violation or other criminal offense.

Explained: What Is a Class A Driver’s License?

Understanding a Class A license to get on the road is a long journey. But if you already have commercial driving experience, it could be a good step toward a higher income.

Researching the requirements is the first step!

With this knowledge, you’ve eliminated the need to Google “What is a Class A driver’s license?” All that’s left is to get that license!

Are you looking for more advice related to transport sector careers? Read the other blogs on our website.