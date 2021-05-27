Microsoft Azure Platform Security protects critical information wherever it lives. Find out what platform security is ideal for your business with this comprehensive checklist that allows you to explore azure security features. This guide also includes instructions for managing and monitoring security services offered by the Microsoft Azure Security Center in the most effective ways.

Azure Monitoring and Alerts

Azure Monitor is a service that provides monitoring, analytics, and management of Azure resources, including virtual machines, web applications, and websites. It provides metrics and diagnostics and can be used to set up alerts when certain thresholds are crossed. With warnings, it’s easy to identify issues and take action to resolve them.

The free version of Azure Monitor does not allow you to create alerts, so the recommended way to get started with alerts is to upgrade to the Analyze Azure Workloads license.

To manage your alerts, you must account in the Monitoring and Alerts tab in the Azure Portal, connect to your resources, and then create alerts.

Azure Security Center

Azure Security Center (ASC) is a new Azure service that helps you monitor and manage security across your Azure resources. You can use ASC to get insights into how your Azure resources are being used. It can help you monitor, analyze, and mitigate security issues. These security issues could potentially affect your business and security. To use the Azure security center, you need to create an account.

Identity and Access Management

Every network needs to have a way to identify the users that have access to its resources. In the enterprise world, attackers can easily create new accounts and re-use credentials for their gain. It increases the risk to your sensitive data and can introduce further attacks into your network.

The Azure Security Platform is designed to help provide visibility into the security policies and controls in place across your application. This visibility can help detect attacks within minutes and stop them before they escalate out of control.

Log Key

The new log keys feature in the Azure security platform helps enterprises better protect their network with security info right from the console. Log keys enable visibility into what is happening in your Infrastructure and when allowing you to isolate problems before incidents or attacks quickly.

Find out how you can leverage these new Azure Management Pack features to secure your Azure Infrastructure using PCoIP vs. another managed security service. Also, see our blog post on the topic.

Key Management Service (KMS)

The Key Management Service (KMS) is a Microsoft service that allows you to encrypt your data by using a master encryption key used by all the computers in your organization. By using KMS, you can easily manage the encryption keys for all the computers in your organization.

Antimalware

Improve security and reduce the risk of attacks against your data with the Azure Antimalware feature. It saves custom rules to provide continuous protection and prevents corrupt data from being accessed.

Azure Security Platform also gets alerted automatically when there is a change in the file system that could impact the security of your applications. It is similar to the functionality offered by traditional antivirus software, but it transparently integrates into Azure Infrastructure. It means you get protection without having to make changes to your applications or Infrastructure.

How to Choose the Right Feature?

Each feature that is vital to the security of your company should be easy to use. Customers will appreciate that the platform gives them easy-to-use reporting tools and works well across the Azure stack. It makes it simple to integrate with every piece of Microsoft technology, regardless of whether it’s in your on-premises environment or cloud-based.

Find Out What You Need

The first step in choosing the proper security stack is to figure out what you need. This includes identifying the threats you’re most likely to face, the types of applications you need to protect, and the resources you have to spend. As you narrow down your requirements, you’ll be able to eliminate some options from consideration. Discussions about specific security products are often crowded with acronyms, jargon, and marketing buzzwords.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). Azure provides several built-in security features to keep your data safe. These features can be configured and customized to suit your needs.

The purpose of exploring azure security features is to understand the benefits of each security product, so it’s easier to make an informed decision. And if you are all set, it’s now time to make use of them to protect your cloud data.