You’re not alone if you have patches of darker pigmentation on your face! You’ve also come to the right place if you’re wondering what causes hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it. Although completely removing the signs of hyperpigmentation is extremely difficult, there are steps you can take to reduce or prevent brown spots, blotchy skin, and rough skin texture, which will help your skin look younger for longer.

Continue reading to learn about hyperpigmentation, what causes it, and how to treat it.

What is skin hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation, also known as skin pigmentation, occurs when certain areas of your skin appear darker than others. It’s a relatively common skin problem that affects people of all skin types. It can appear in small patches, cover larger areas, or even cover the entire body in rare cases.

When your skin produces more melanin than usual, this is referred to as hyperpigmentation. Melanin is the pigment that gives your skin its colour. Excess pigment is deposited deep within the skin, giving it a darker appearance than the surrounding skin.

What causes hyperpigmentation?

Some of the most common causes of hyperpigmentation are as follows:

Sun rays cause damage.

It’s no secret that ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun are bad for your skin. In fact, they are to blame for up to 80% of the signs of premature skin ageing. Hyperpigmentation in the form of age spots can be one of these signs as a result of lifelong sun exposure.

Chloasma (Melasma).

Patches of dark pigmentation, most commonly found on the face, can indicate hormonal changes. It is mostly, but not entirely, linked to pregnancy hormones. During pregnancy, chloasma is referred to as the “mask of pregnancy.”

Hyperpigmentation caused by an inflammatory process.

When your skin is inflamed, such as with acne or eczema, it may go into overdrive and produce these darker spots after it heals.

Medical problems.

Hyperpigmentation can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition, such as Addison’s disease, in some cases. If you are unsure about the cause of the hyperpigmentation, it is always best to seek professional assistance from your doctor or dermatologist.

How to prevent skin pigmentation?

Although not all causes of hyperpigmentation can be avoided, there are some steps you can take to reduce your chances of developing hyperpigmentation:

Keep out of direct sunlight.

Avoid being out in the sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. When you’re outside, sit under a sun umbrella or in the shade to reduce your sun exposure.

Wear a hat.

A wide-brimmed hat will keep the sun off your face and scalp.

Make Vitamin C a part of your beauty routine.

Vitamin C is a nutrient-rich antioxidant known for its powerful skin-brightening and anti-aging properties, as well as its ability to neutralise free radicals and limit the damage caused by excessive sun exposure. Pick a revolutionary formula that contains Vitamin C, Lactic Acid, and Niacinamide, which hydrates, brightens, and evens out skin tone.

Use a sunscreen.

To protect your skin from harmful UV rays, choose sun protection with an SPF of at least 15 and apply it daily, even during the cooler months. Try Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 30 for a 2-in-1 benefit: moisturise and protect your skin from the sun with this ultra-lightweight cream.

Touching your skin should be limited.

Scratching or picking a mosquito bite or a spot can cause inflammation and darker pigmentation on your face, so avoid touching your skin. When you do touch your skin, such as when applying skin care or makeup, wash your hands first.

Pigmentation treatment options that work

Certain ingredients and products can help fade the appearance of dark spots, as well as reduce the appearance of brownish patches of hyperpigmentation on your face. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Niacinamide

This potent skincare ingredient, also known as vitamin B3, has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and even skin tone. Choose Olay Luminous Whip SPF 30 with Niacinamide to brighten your complexion. This product also contains SPF to protect your skin from the sun, which is one of the causes of hyperpigmentation.

Retinol

This is one of the decade’s most talked-about ingredients, and retinol can help reduce the appearance of dark pigmentation spots by increasing natural skin cell turnover. Apply it at night and notice a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots in the morning.

Microdermabrasion

These kits provide a safe treatment that can be performed in the privacy of your own home. They are, however, only effective when hyperpigmentation occurs in the epidermis, the top layer of the skin. A microdermabrasion kit removes the top layer of dead skin gently for a truly radiant appearance.

CC creams

CC creams help even out skin tone and conceal hyperpigmented areas when worn under makeup or as a lightweight moisturiser.

Vitamin C

Applying a Vitamin C-containing product to your skin can help fade hyperpigmentation marks for a more even-toned complexion.

Summing It Up

Sun damage is the leading cause of hyperpigmented patches, and you can do a lot to prevent it by using SPF and staying out of direct sunlight. Using products containing ingredients like retinol or Niacinamide can help treat darker skin pigmentation.