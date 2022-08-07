The benefits of obtaining a NICOP Card are obvious, and those having Pakistani ancestry are highly encouraged to do so. Travel to Pakistan is not required to obtain a visa for those who have the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis. For Pakistani nationals who work or live abroad, NICOP is an official form of identification. NICOP can be produced for personal identification both inside and outside of Pakistan as a replacement for Computerized NIC (CNIC). The card must be presented at domestic and international entrance and departure points. Workers, immigrants, citizens, and Pakistanis with dual citizenship who have registered may obtain a NICOP in compliance with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA Card Tracking) Ordinance. Keep in mind that you can use your NICOP to replace your Computerized National Identity Card whenever you need to (CNIC). The following is a long list of the many benefits of having NICOP:

Benefits of NICOP

If you live abroad and possess a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), you should consider yourself a fortunate Pakistani citizen since you stand to gain the most from it. The benefits of having NICOP on your side are numerous.

The ability to enter Pakistan without a visa using a foreign passport

The protection of rights enjoyed by all Pakistanis

Complete acceptance as a legal Pakistani citizen.

The ability to open a bank account there

The ability to apply for a machine-readable passport (MRP)

Proof of Pakistan citizenship, and the ability to purchase and sell real estate in Pakistan.

Who can apply for NICOP?

Only Pakistanis who live abroad are eligible to apply for NICOP. A Pakistani will be considered an overseas Pakistani if they meet one of the following requirements:

Having a foreign visa that is valid on a Pakistani passport and has a minimum validity of six months.

Possessing a dual-nationality foreign passport from one of the following countries: the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, Bahrain, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Finland, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand (a specific group of only children born from Pakistani parent and grown up in Germany).

Having a government-issued ID card, such as an Indefinite Stay Card, Residence Permit Card, Green Card, or Sojourn/Resident Card, issued by the nation where you are currently residing.

How to Modify your NICOP with Ease?

Your NICOP can be modified. When requesting a NADRA Card Renewal UK, please verify that the Passport number is a crucial prerequisite (if they are born out of Pakistan). Applicants who already have NICOP and want to change or amend something in it should apply under this category. You are only able to update your NICOP when your status changes. Your name, marital status, and family head can all be changed.

What is DUP and how you can clear it?When a citizen obtains two or more identity cards or certificates with different Identity Numbers, the NADRA database records this as “DUP.” When you apply for DUP clearance, one of your NICOPs will be maintained, while the duplicate will be automatically turned over. Citizens can submit applications to the National Database & Registration Authority if they desire to keep any of their NICs or certificates (NADRA).