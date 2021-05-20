Those looking to bulk up a significant amount are in luck. There’s an exciting research supplement called SARMs that might be the key to your fitness goals.

Steroids are illegal, and they come with a long list of health complications. SARMs are a different story, and we’re going to explain why in this article.

Hopefully, the information below can give you a good idea of how to safely bulk up with SARMs. But what are SARMs, and how do they differ from steroids?

What Are SARMs?

SARMs are “selective androgen receptor modulators.”

Don’t let the name intimidate you, though; we’re going to examine what that means. Most of the cells in our bodies contain androgen receptors in order to transport the androgen class of hormones.

These hormones are typically associated with male reproductive growth and muscle growth. Testosterone is one of the dominant hormones in this class, which is why people often call androgen hormones “male” hormones.

That said, every human being has androgen hormones and receptors. We all produce and use these hormones in different degrees based on our needs.

So, androgen receptors are the waypoints for hormones like testosterone to communicate and move through our bodies. In the case of SARMs, these receptors are targeted or “modulated” to stick to muscle and fat.

As a result, SARMs lead to significant muscle growth and fat reduction without having a direct effect on other areas of the body. Internal organs, for example, can be significantly impacted by the use of anabolic steroids.

A lot of people use SARMs to kick up their weightlifting results without taking the risks that come with anabolic steroids.

Anabolic vs. Androgenic Properties

A big part of the benefits that SARMs provide is their lack of increase in androgenic properties.

Androgenic properties are some of the things that come along with steroids. For example, people who use anabolic steroids will often say that their voice deepens, their sex drive increases, and they may even have a spike in aggression.

These factors come from an increase in testosterone and can change the way a person thinks and feels. An increase in aggression, for example, could lead to a lot of unfortunate consequences in a person’s life and work. There are more androgenic qualities that come from intense steroid use as well.

Anabolic properties are the physical side of increased testosterone. Muscle gain and fat loss are the two primary factors for the purposes of our discussion.

Anabolic steroids, because they don’t modulate the specific receptor, have a much wider effect on the natural production of hormones in the body.

A Note On Hormone Production

One thing to keep in mind is that introducing muscle-enhancing hormones to your body will always enact a hormonal response. In other words, your body will produce effects outside of muscle growth that you didn’t intend.

Our bodies keep things on an even keel, balancing hormones, chemicals, temperatures, and dozens of other functions. Each function has its place in the network of your body, and all pieces of that puzzle affect each other.

When you introduce testosterone, your body will start to produce less of it naturally. When this happens, your body will offset that balance by producing estrogen at a higher rate.

These shifts in hormones don’t always have an adverse effect. It’s totally possible to take SARMs and maintain a healthy internal system. That said, it’s important that you’re aware of these changes and their possible effects.

Some other hormonal effects include hair loss, acne, and “pumps.” Pumps are essentially the packages of muscle that you’re looking for, except much more painful. If you start to put on muscle and find that you’re experiencing a lot of pain in the areas getting gains, these might be pumps.

SARMs are less prone to give you these side effects than anabolic steroids are.

Where Do SARMs Come From?

SARMs were created in the 1990s as a way for cancer patients and patients of other conditions to prevent muscle loss. Therapies like chemo are known to cause a lot of muscle loss and atrophy, and SARMs were intended to be a solution to that issue.

The research hasn’t come full-circle yet, though, so doctors aren’t able to prescribe SARMs. They’re used in some instances of experimental medicine and other clinical trials, but they’re not actively used to treat anything in particular.

This is because they aren’t approved by the FDA as of yet. This doesn’t mean that they’re not effective or safe to use, though. It just means that they can’t be classified as a proper supplement or medicine.

As a result, SARMs are considered experimental supplements. They can’t be sold with the express purpose of using them for any particular reason, but there’s a network of people who can attest to their efficacy.

This is also the reason that SARMs are sold exclusively online and can’t be found in stores. Any store that sells SARMs is doing it in an illegal way, so those products should be avoided.

Risky Websites

Another factor to consider is that because they aren’t regulated, SARMs are sold by some shady websites. It’s important to vet the website you’re using before you make the purchase and start using their product.

When dealing with supplements that play a big role in hormone production and health, you have to make sure that you’re getting exactly what you want. There are a few ways to check for a reliable company.

First, follow your gut on the look and feel of the website. Weightlifting sites aren’t always the most high-tech or beautiful, but there’s a clear difference between good company sites and those that are scrapped together to make a quick buck.

You can’t let your gut be the only measure of defense, though. Next, look at the product description and make sure all of the ingredients are those that you want. Do some research into each part of the supplement and see whether or not those ingredients are safe to use.

The key thing to look out for is products that only say “Ostarine” without any other explanation. When you’re ready to move forward with a purchase, the last thing to do is call customer service.

A reliable company should have a customer service section. The people working there should be able to tell you or get someone who can tell you about the product you’re buying. If you find that your answers are skirted, that’s an indication that there’s something they aren’t telling you.

There are safe SARMs for sale by companies you can trust. You just have to double-check because the industry is prone to a few dishonest sellers.

How to Take SARMs Safely

The first step in finding the right SARMs for yourself is to identify the goals that you have and match the corresponding SARM. They’re not all made equally, and different products are intended for different weight gain results.

Let’s take a look at the different types of SARMs on the market and what they’re used for.

Ostarine SARMs

Ostarine is the most common SARM used in weightlifting circles. It’s sort of the original SARM and is the one that most people start out using.

Ostarine is great for building muscle-cutting fat. You can take it every day, about an hour before you start your exercise. Most people begin by taking 10mg and work their way up if they want to increase gains.

Ibutamoren

Ibutamoren falls a little outside of the class of SARMs, but it has similar effects and gets sold in the same circles. It’s a supplement that raises your growth hormone levels without changing testosterone.

This makes it a very safe alternative to SARMs if you’re looking to start somewhere but don’t want to dive all the way in.

Ligandrol

Ligandrol is like Ostarine’s big brother. It’s more potent, but it might take a larger toll on your body when using it.

This is why you should do post-cycle therapy after you’re done with a cycle. Let’s talk a little bit about cycles and therapies to keep your hormone levels even.

Lift Cycles and Therapies

It isn’t as if you should take SARMs every day of your life. You can’t incorporate SARMs with your daily schedule and just expect yourself to remain healthy.

Weightlifting supplements like this should be taken in unison with a lifting cycle. Cycles are periods of a few weeks, often eight, when you’re lifting at an intense rate.

It’s a compact period of time when you set out to achieve various lifting goals. This is the period when you’ll see intense gains and get your body to the state you’d like. You can still work out the rest of the time, but the cycle is when you hit it hard.

Take SARMs during this cycle but not before or after. Their effects on hormones and the body are too intense for you to use them all of the time. Your hormones will alter during the cycle, and you’ll be a little out of equilibrium once you’re done with the cycle.

That’s why it’s smart to use post-cycle therapy. This is essentially a set of pills that you take for a period of time after your cycle.

Post-cycle therapies manage your hormones and help you adjust back to your body’s natural state without any issue. If you were to just go off of SARMs without therapy, you might have a difficult time adjusting.

Your body will be producing unusual levels of different hormones like estrogen, so it’s important to ease out of the hormonal situation you put yourself in with SARMs.

Monitoring Your Body

It’s important to take special care and monitor your body throughout the process.

That includes making sure that you’re safe to take SARMs before you start a cycle. Consulting with a doctor about the use of SARMs is an important thing to do. You might have a preexisting condition that would interact with the supplement, or your body might just be one that isn’t fit for the use of weightlifting supplements.

A doctor will be able to give you the benefits of SARMs as well as the potential consequences of taking them. When you get the green light, you still have to be careful.

Make sure that you’re checking in with yourself on a daily basis. Make a note of any changes or pains that you experience. You’ll have some physical changes throughout the process, but pains and other difficulties are abnormal.

So, if something starts to hurt or your mood changes drastically, it might be a sign that SARMs aren’t helping you. The issue of mood is a big one because hormones play such a big part in our mental health.

Be mindful of the way you’re feeling and treating others through this time. You might notice some aggression during the cycle, and that’s something to be concerned about.

Keep a Journal

Try to keep a brief journal while you’re going through the cycle. Just give yourself a daily explanation of your mood and physical feelings.

Look for patterns or abnormalities over the course of your cycle. Even if you don’t have any serious issues, it might be useful to have an account of how your cycle goes when you’re on SARMs.

You can anticipate the way you’ll feel and how the cycle will go for you in the future. It might seem like a tedious thing to do, but it’s good to have an account of how these powerful substances affect you so that you have a clearer idea if something goes wrong.

Additionally, it’s not a bad idea to catalog how you’re doing, especially if you’re putting your body through a lot of work.

