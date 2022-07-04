Blackheads are big pores on the skin that are often clogged. They might be clogged with dirt particles, impurities, oil, or dead skin cells. However, when they come in contact with air, oxidation occurs, due to which these pores turn into black color.

Blackheads are a common problem among teenagers. But people of any age can get blackheads; there are no specific age or gender restrictions. Both are at risk of getting these small clogged pores. There are a lot of treatments online to get rid of blackheads. You might have tried some of them. Some work perfectly fine in removing blackheads. However, some can have a lot of negative effects. And can be harmful to your skin. That’s why we are here give you a list of possible ways. Through which you can easily get rid of this troublesome issue.

These methods are simple, and there is no rocket science in them. Always treat your skin with care, and don’t use weird products on your skin.

Tip 1 – cleanse your face twice or thrice

After a hectic day outside, your skin becomes covered with dust and impurities. In this case, if you don’t clean your face properly, there are high chances that you will soon face a lot of skin issues such as blackheads, acne, hyperpigmentation, and many more. That’s why cleansing after washing your face is extremely important; it will remove all the bacteria and impurities from your skin. And give your skin strength to glow and live another day.

However, if you think that condition is getting out of hand and you can’t control hyperpigmentation, acne, and blackheads with these remedies, then don’t hesitate to seek help from a professional.

Tip 2 – exfoliants are a must for oily skin

If cleansing doesn’t prove to help remove blackheads, then don’t worry because exfoliants will perfectly do the remaining job for you. However, keep in mind that there are two types of exfoliants. Physical exfoliants are best to treat acne and blackheads. These exfoliants have a rough, beady, sugary appearance. There is a common misconception that these exfoliants are harsh on the skin. But they are only harsh if you rub them roughly on your skin. By applying gentle and small strokes, your skin will not face any type of rash or irritation.

If physical exfoliants are somewhat harsh for you, then you can choose a much simpler and gentler type, chemical exfoliants. Make sure to choose an exfoliant that is suitable for your skin type.

Tip 3 – clay or charcoal mask for face

At first attempts, you might not notice much difference in your skin. It’s because they only work on removing dirt from your skin. But with proper and consistent usage, these masks are an ideal option for treating many skin issues, mainly acne and blackheads. These are known for detoxification of the skin.

Tip 4 – oil-free sunscreen every day

If you don’t want to look old quickly, then make sure to wear oil-free sunscreen. Especially for those who already have blackheads wearing this is a must. So, the situation doesn’t get out of hand.

