There’s something beautiful about the Western United States, and it’s really distinct from the rest of the country. Washington, California, Oregon and Alaska are usually referred to as the West Coast, but Hawaii is more geographically isolated from the continental United States and does not necessarily belong to any of these subregions. Below are a few West Coast cities and what they are known for.

Oakland

California is a fantastic place to live; it’s active, beautiful, and blessed with excellent weather. Oakland’s climate is quite similar to that of the Mediterranean, with roughly 260 days of sunshine per year. San Francisco, Pleasanton, and Berkeley are all within driving distance of Oakland. You may be in the center of San Francisco or many other big cities in the United States in a matter of minutes. Oakland’s excellent transportation links allow you to reach those main cities in a short amount of time.

Oakland boasts an amazing art scene and is noted for having the country’s highest concentration of artists. It is home to several galleries, with new ones added in the Uptown neighborhood. There is always something going on in Oakland, so make a point of visiting each gallery and seeing what’s on offer. Oakland boasts a vibrant nightlife, with numerous pubs, clubs, and lounges. Many theaters host music and theater events, and many of them collaborate to keep the Uptown region hopping in the evening.

When compared to San Francisco, Oakland’s cost of living is significantly lower. In fact, the whole cost is 25% less than in San Francisco. Oakland Houses for Sale costs about 35% less, making living in the neighborhood much more appealing.

Portland

There are no words that can adequately convey Portland’s breathtaking splendor. Because the Pacific Northwest is a temperate rainforest, everything is green and lush throughout the year. Even in the city, majestic mountains soar above the treetops, and rivers and streams abound. Portland, like any other big American city, has numerous neighborhoods. But it’s the attractive and distinct characteristics of each of Portland’s neighborhoods that make them stand out. We appreciate that the neighborhoods here aren’t all the same, as in the Stepford tales. Instead, each neighborhood has its own kind of home, based on the era in which it was constructed. Breweries and amazing artisan beers abound in Portland.

Seattle

Seattle is a beautiful Pacific Northwest city with a wide selection of fantastic attractions, including serene outdoor activities, unusual breweries, impressive eateries, and vibrant art and music locations (not to mention an out-of-this-world coffee culture). Off the established path, though, Seattle is a completely different world, and its residents embrace it. There are several distinct neighborhoods in Seattle, walking around these different neighborhoods and discovering the great things they have to offer is a lot of fun. Seattle’s public transit system is extensive and dependable. From the Tacoma area to the University of Washington, the Link light rail connects you.

Anchorage

There are 22 hours of daylight in the city. The sun barely sets below the horizon on the summer solstice, and streetlights are turned off. Anchorage takes advantage of the sunshine by holding a summer festival throughout the city. Anchorage features some of the world’s largest tidal swings. The considerable difference between high and low tides creates a surfable wave in Turnagain Arm. Surfers in wetsuits time the tide to catch the wave rolling along the coast south of Anchorage.