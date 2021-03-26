When a person is in his/ her student life, there are many pleasurable things that they can easily enjoy on behalf of being a student. They are offered a considerable number of discounts everywhere they go. Fortunately, the web hosting is no different from others, too, in this case. If a student wants to start on his own and launch the next WordPress or Snapchat, then here are some names and a web hosting list for students. And the main reason for this is the selective hosts are the ones who offer the expansive features, competitive prices, and language options and even the marketers have the room to grow in it. You can use WordPress or a supplied website builder, which is needed to build your website.

Some best cheap web hosting for students

Some of the best renowned and cheapest web hosting services are mentioned below and the advantages and disadvantages.

Namecheap

Name cheap is a very reliable ad low cost hosting provider. It recently received 8.17 from the users on the annual hosting survey. There are even some critical points in Namecheap favor and these include the monthly payment option and a free domain for the first year. Moreover, you get three websites and a 20 GB space. It offers a free environment as well as a free SSL certificate. This also gives 50 FTP accounts and a US data center.

It offers the 1- 1-click installer Softaculous via the C panel. With the help of this, you can easily install popular content management systems such as the Word press or any other forums like MyBB. It also offers a range of paid tools that are needed to build a website.

In motion Hosting

This is best known for its WordPress hosting options. It is a long-standing American host. It also provides valuable sharing hosting options which regularly outpace the other well-known hosts. You get support for up to fifty websites and 100 GB of storage. Automatic backups, Free SSL, W-CLI, Softaclous one-click installer for 400 publications, and unlimited bandwidth are being offered by inmotion hosting.

It offers an exciting range of features and storage used to build the hosts and web publications. Like Namecheap, the Inmotion hosting offers pearl, python, and ruby.

A2 Hosting for students

When you are looking for the best VPN Hosting for students, A2 Hosting is the right option. It is such a flexible host when it comes to reasonable prices. The VPS options deliver the performance with extraordinary and unprecedented control over the server’s configuration. It offers you a 2 TB bandwidth, 512 MB RAM, Root access, and the essential feature is the money-back guarantee offered by A2 Hosting.

If you want to build your server, then A2 Hosting is the right option for you. It provides excellent packages for everyone with knowledge, and as a result, you have complete control over the server. If you are a developer, you can do anything with the A2 hosting plan; it includes rebooting shutdown control and changing the OS on demand.

Google Cloud

When we talk about the cloud hosting options for students, there are only three commendable options: Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, or Google Cloud. There are some student packages as well, which are being offered by the google cloud. It is highly recommended because it is an excellent tool with a smoother learning curve as well. The Google cloud has the most generous limits of the other three big cloud providers. The student plan in google cloud is free, and it offers a sample in which you get a google app engine with 5 GB storage and 28 front-end instances per hour. The small example of google cloud is always a free tier. But here is one thing that you will always get limited access to career-boosting tools such as Google’s machine learning and speech-to-text. It helps you make most of your credits, so it is pretty useful.

In this way, there are various exciting options for students on web hosting forums, which can be amazing when it comes to the price ranges and helpful with their work. So they need to check all the details before starting with one option.