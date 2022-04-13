Contrary to popular belief, freckles, melasma, and dark spots do not usually go away on their own. In fact, treatment is required in approximately 90% of cases to permanently remove pigmentations from the face.

Check this out if you’re sick and tired of having uneven skin tone and are desperate for a way to get rid of your pigmentation permanently and effectively.

What Is the Root Cause of Pigmentation?

Melanin, a pigment, is the primary component responsible for skin colour. It is produced by specific skin cells, the function of which can be disrupted by genetics, hormonal imbalance, and sun exposure. As a result, the pigmentations begin to cluster in patches in various areas of the face, resulting in dark spots. Excessive sun exposure can aggravate this, especially if no proper protection is used.

To clarify, what we call pigmentation is actually hyperpigmentation, which can be a little difficult to say.

There are several types.

Age spots

Freckles

Lentigines (sun spots)

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH)

Melasma

Skin pigmentation after acne

Hori’s naevus

What are the options for permanently removing pigmentation?

Let’s take a look at the different treatments for permanent pigmentation removal.

Prescription Skincare

These medical products contain active ingredients that reduce melanin levels in the skin. Short-term use may be able to improve the appearance of dark spots and even treat conditions such as melasma. However, keep in mind that pigmentation removal creams can cause skin irritation in some minorities, especially when exposed to direct sunlight. As a result, make sure to discuss your skincare routine with your doctor. Also, always apply sunscreen before leaving the house. This will shield the skin from the sun’s rays.

One of the primary advantages of creams is that they are less expensive than lasers. The disadvantage is that they cannot treat deep pigmentations such as Hori’s naevus.

Chemical Peels

These are treatments that aid in the removal of the skin’s outermost layer. The cells are then stimulated to recover and regenerate, resulting in a younger, fresher, and brighter complexion.

A different chemical solution will be used depending on whether a mild, medium, or deep peel is required. Those looking for a less intense treatment, for example, can use alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) such as fruit, lactic, and glycolic acids. They can certainly help with pigmentation, but due to their low intensity, they must be repeated several times to maintain results. They also provide a quick recovery period.

Swelling, redness, and stinging are common side effects. Remember not to expose your bare skin to the sun after the treatment.

Intense Pulsed Light

IPL is another option for treating hyperpigmentation. It targets melanin with broad-spectrum light from a handheld flashgun. The process involves multiple wavelengths. The light energy penetrates the skin’s superficial and dermal layers, breaking up the melanin particles.

To prepare your skin for the procedure, the doctor will clean it and apply a cool gel. You’ll need to put on safety glasses. A session usually lasts 20-30 minutes, and you may feel as if rubber bands are being “snapped” into your face during the treatment, but it is generally tolerable.

Laser Pigmentation Treatment

If nothing else seems to be working, you could try medical laser therapy. It’s a wonderful treatment for scars and acne, and it also helps with pigmentation. There are various brands and technologies, but the concept is the same – short pulses of high laser energy reach the various skin layers and fragment the pigmentation particles.

Despite popular belief, laser pigmentation treatment in Mumbai (such as Q-switched Nd Yag) do not thin the skin. It is critical to understand that there are various types of devices and that no two laser treatments are alike. Because they do not work by peeling your skin, you do not have to worry about it becoming thin or never recovering.

Laser therapy results are usually visible after a while – ideally, when the downtime (if any) is over. Depending on your condition, the intensity of the laser may be increased with each subsequent session.

Sunscreen and Sun Protection

Don’t forget to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen and avoid excessive sun exposure. Otherwise, no matter how effective the above pigmentation treatments are, they will be rendered ineffective unless you protect your skin from the photodamage effects of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

WILL THE PIGMENTATION REAPPEAR AFTER THE TREATMENTS ARE DISCONTINUED?

Pigmentations can reoccur even after successful treatment. However, it has nothing to do with completing your treatments. Constant sun exposure and hormones CAN cause pigmentation to reoccur, but this can be avoided.

Maintain your use of sunscreen and sun protection measures to achieve long-term, sustainable results. Noncompliance with sun protection and post-treatment instructions will also have an impact on the pigmentation results.

Treatments can only help you get rid of your pigmentation. It is up to you to take the necessary precautions to avoid a recurrence.

Do the right thing and clear your pigmentations first, then take care of your skin to prevent recurrence.

The Bottom Line on Pigmentation Treatment and Removal

There are numerous methods of pigmentation treatment in Mumbai, and it can be difficult to choose from so many. A good old-fashioned consultation with a knowledgeable doctor will shed more light on the situation. He or she will assess your situation and recommend solutions that will benefit you. It is entirely up to you to make the final decision.

To make that decision, you must consider what outcomes you expect from the treatments and how far you are willing to go. Are you okay with procedures that require some downtime, or would you prefer a no-downtime option? And, of course, how badly do you want to get rid of the pigmentations? Only after you’ve answered these questions will you be able to decide what steps to take, with the help of the right doctor.