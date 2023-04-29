Do you want to buy a water tank but have no idea where to begin? This Water Storage Tank Guide will explain the many varieties of water tanks on the market and provide advice for selecting the best one for your specific needs.

Both homes and businesses frequently use pressurized storage tanks. Pressure is used to release stored clean water from these tanks on demand. Tanks are available in a wide range of sizes, allowing you to pick the one that works best for you.

The fire water tank is an alternative. These tanks are normally installed above ground and serve as a fire protection system for your building. Tanks of water are used to provide fire pumps, which in turn supply a system of pipelines and sprinklers. Fire water storage tanks are an important investment in the security of any industrial or commercial building.

Water conservation measures could include collecting rainwater for later use. These tanks are available in a wide range of sizes and materials (including plastic and fibreglass). Saving money on your water bill and doing your part to conserve water can be as simple as installing a rain barrel.

What Size of Water Storage Tank do I Need?

An outside tank for your well water should be proportionate to your family’s demands. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the bare requirement is one gallon daily (FEMA).

The recommended minimum size for a household is 200 gallons, while a 500-gallon tank is ideal. It can store enough water to keep you alive during a prolonged blackout. On the other hand, a 50-gallon barrel could do the trick if all you want to do is collect rainwater for your garden.

You’ll need a considerably bigger tank if you intend to use the water for irrigation as well as domestic purposes. Our 5,000-gallon tank is used for both watering our garden and storing water in case of a fire, an ever-present danger in the dry, hot climate of California. Before putting in a large water tank, be sure you know what’s allowed in your area as far as building codes go.

Metal tanks are required by local regulations since they are safer in the event of a fire than their plastic or fibreglass counterparts. There are currently no plans to replace our plastic tank. Therefore, a metal tank is required for replacement.

Three Best Water Stroage Tanks to Buy

You should look around since you have options. A plastic storage tank’s limited colour palette of black and green may be off-putting, but there’s a good reason for it. Waterborne algae and bacteria are stymied by the absence of UV light, which is absorbed by darker colours.

The finest 500-gallon water tank made of plastic

Six feet in height and four feet in diameter, that’s the Norwesco 500-Gallon Green Plastic Water Tank. The two-inch outlet allows for sufficient flow for fire control, and the unit’s shallow base makes it simple to mount on a concrete platform.

To facilitate the connection of the pipes from a well pump, this tank has a removable lid and a pre-drilled half-inch input port on the top. Reviews from satisfied customers attest to the tank’s reliability.

The Finest Extra-Large Metal Water Tank

We have two identical water tanks, one made of steel and the other of stainless steel, however we recently discovered rust contamination in the steel tank. Texas Metal Tanks’ 3,750-gallon Stainless Steel Cistern Tank is a good option if you need to install a large metal tank.

This tank is more expensive than a steel one, but it will last far longer and provide a constant supply of pure water. The rivets, too, are made of stainless steel.

The Finest Water Tank for High-Pressure Wells

To keep the pressure pump from burning out, a huge pressure water storage tank is necessary for homes that are supplied by a well. The Water Worker Pressurized Well Tank holds 86 gallons, making it one of the largest available. The steel exterior is separated from the water by a polypropylene liner, which prevents the water from absorbing any of the steel’s metallic odours or impurities.

The maximum pressure this tank can withstand is 100 psi, and it already comes charged to 38 psi, so it’s more than adequate for most households. The 1-1/4-in. outlet allows for simple integration with existing plumbing.

Conclusion

Finally, water storage tanks might be an excellent financial decision for ensuring a steady supply of potable water. Learn about the various tank options so you can choose the one that best fits your demands and budget based on considerations like size and construction.

Keeping your water clean and healthy also requires regular upkeep and attention. We created this Water Storage Tank Buyer’s Guide to arm you with the details you need to pick the best water tank for your needs.