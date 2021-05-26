Water pumps were introduced after the realization of the struggles that people in the community are going through. It eased the movement of water from one point to another, making water available at any part of the community. Water pumps have made it easier to move water to further places that are located far from the water sources. Water is a basic necessity in the household and should be therefore made available at any time of the day.

Development and technology in Kenya has helped the adaptation of water pumps to make water available in any household. Water pumps powered by different means have been adapted. There are water pumps that are powered by electricity, fuels or by man-power.

We are therefore going to discuss on the various water pumps that are present in Kenya, how they work and their features that make them perform the task appropriately.

Types of Water Pumps in Kenya

Water pumps can be either of high pressure of low pressure regarding the place you want to take the water to. If you need to take the water to higher ground, then the preferred water pump is the one with higher pressure and hose power. On the contrary if you would like to move water on a fairly level ground, then the best pump to choose is the low pressure pump with a fairly lower hose power.

Here are some of the water pumps that are available in Kenya:

1. The Tiger Water Pumps

It is a low pressure water pump that is responsible for pumping water in a quite level ground. It has an outlet and an inlet with a diameter of 3 inches and at the inlet has a suction of 7M. Its hose power is 7HP and has a head of 40M.

2. Carltons UK Water Pumps

It is a high pressure water pump that is powered by diesel. It provides a hose power of 13HP and a head of 100M. It has an outlet and an inlet of 3 inch and costs Kshs 70,000.

3. AICO Water Pumps

It is a low pressure water pump. They are however two of them; the AICO with an outlet and inlet of 2 inch-it provides a head of 27M and a suction of 5.5HP.

The AICO with 3-inch, providing 5.5HP suction and a head of 27M.

The hose power given by both of them is 5.5HP.

4. Honda Water pumps

It is also a low pressure water pump and there are two of them however;

The Honda 2” with a flow rate of 670 litres per minute, a head of 32M and a suction of 7.5M.It provides a hose power of 5.5HP.

Honda 3”, with a flow rate of 1100 litres per minute, a suction of 7.5M and a head of 23M. Its hose power is 5.5HP.

5. PedrolloWater Pump

It is categorized as a low pressure water pump, has a hose power of 1.0HP and 0.5HP. This type of pump is suitable for house use where water needs not to be taken to far places. The two types of Pedrollo Water Pump include the Pedrollo CPm158 and the Pedrollo PKm60.

6. Kato Water Pumps

It is a high pressure water pump with a flow rate of 600 litres per minute. Its head ranges at 78M and has an outlet and inlet of diameter 2 inch. It has a double impeller.