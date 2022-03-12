Gradual thinning may occur if daily hair loss exceeds around 100 hairs per day. This is especially noticeable as one gets older and hair growth slows. Permanent hair loss can be upsetting, but there are several natural remedies that have shown promising results in stimulating hair growth.

Nonetheless, the NHS warns that miracle cure claims should be avoided. Hair loss is completely normal, with most people losing between 50 and 100 hairs per day, often without even realising it. Female-pattern baldness, for example, is estimated to affect approximately 40% of women aged 70 and up.

According to a National Library of Medicine review on hair loss and vitamin D, vitamin D, a vitamin and hormone, plays an important role in dermatology and dermato-therapeutics due to its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, as well as regulation of keratinocyte differentiation and proliferation.

It also has an effect on the hair cycle, and its role in hair loss is being studied.

A PubMed search was conducted to review relevant current literature and studies investigating the role of vitamin D in etiopathogenesis, as a supplement, and as a potential therapeutic modality in hair loss.

It was discovered that vitamin D is intricately involved in various signalling pathways of hair follicle growth and differentiation.

However, conclusive studies demonstrating the benefit of vitamin D administration in correcting hair loss and managing these conditions are lacking, according to the report.

According to another study published on Wiley Online Library, vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of hair loss disorders, including telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, and female pattern hair loss.

Previous research, however, has not found a link between serum vitamin D levels and the severity of androgenetic alopecia.

According to the study, there is a significant relationship between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of androgenetic alopecia.

This suggests that vitamin D may play a role in the onset of androgenetic alopecia at a young age.

Further research on a larger population, as well as the effect of vitamin D supplementation on the progression of androgenetic alopecia, are needed to validate the above findings.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a lack of vitamin D can cause a variety of signs and symptoms, including fatigue.

Bone ache.

Muscle aches and cramps are all symptoms of muscle weakness.

Changes in mood, such as depression.

Based on Public Health England (PHE) recommendations, the NHS issued a statement in April 2020 recommending that we all consider taking 10 mcg of vitamin D as a supplement to keep our bones and muscles healthy.

This advice was issued primarily as a result of the constraints imposed by quarantine and lockdown.

If you spend a lot of time indoors, the NHS recommends taking 10 micrograms of vitamin D per day to keep your bones and muscles healthy.

Foods high in vitamin D include oily fish, cod liver oil, red meat, fortified cereals, fortified spreads, and egg yolks.

Around 20% of adults may be deficient in vitamin D, and there are several major risk factors for vitamin D deficiency.

A lack of sunlight exposure, darker skin, being housebound, malabsorption, and being pregnant or breastfeeding are all risk factors, according to the NHS.

If you don’t get enough, your immune system will suffer, but if you don’t get enough, you’ll be uncomfortable.

Oversupplementation of vitamin D, on the other hand, can be equally harmful and should be avoided.