Ferozpur: Dhani Natha Singh village of Jalalabad subdivision of district Fazilka is located on India-Pakistan border. Due to the rising waters of the Sutlej river, the road traffic of this border village is completely cut off from the rest of India.

The villagers have to use a boat to cross the border to reach into the city or out of their village.

Villagers said that since independence, they have been demanding construction of bridges to every political party, but no one has ever heard them.

The villagers said that at the time of voting all the promises were made to build bridges but since independence, till now they have not kept their promises to build bridges.

While millions of crops have been damaged due to the flooding of the Sutlej in this village, a young man from this village also drowned last year.

Assurances were given as usual after the tragic incident, after which the villagers hoped that perhaps after the death of a young man, the administration would now build a bridge over the site, but unfortunately even today The bridge demand has not been met.

This time too, the water-starved villagers are looking at the faces of the politicians and wondering whether their promises will be fulfilled or will remain hanging like the lips of a camel.