Residential appraisal is the perceived value of a property. For financial planning, estate planning or sales price decision, trusted advisors or individuals look for residential appraisals. They are a crucial part of home buying as it establishes a home’s market value under sales price if it would be offered in a competitive real estate market. Real estate agents or lenders require appraisals when borrowers put their home as security for their mortgages. Residential appraisals allow lenders to get an idea of a buyer’s property’s value. They get a certainty that the home’s value is at least equal to the lending amount.

What is a residential appraisal

It is an unbiased process to determine the ideal value of a property in the current market conditions. For the buyer and seller to know the right value of a property, it is extremely important to arrive at a true price value decided according to various factors. For this, financial institutions set a practical approach to collect data about the true value of a property during the process of home loan.

Home loans are considered as a part of secured loans because the property used as security is used as an asset in question. If the borrower is unable to pay the direct money, the banks have the right to sell their property and regain the costs. That is why evaluating the property’s actual value secured against the loan is extremely crucial for financial institutions. They have to get an idea of the cost at which the property could be sold in the market. The process through which they determine the fair value of the property is known as residential evaluation.

The methods of residential appraisal

Financial institutions often follow two prime methods of property appraisals to determine the market value.

Sales comparison method

This method allows them to compare the quoted value of the house according to the latest property purchases in the nearby areas. This evaluation can be performed by checking the sales deed registration data present at the sub registrar’s office. Or it may also be gathered by checking third-party websites or multiple listing service databases.

Cost approach

Through this method, the appraisers determine the ideal value of the property by evaluating the total cost used in rebuilding the same property from the beginning if it gets destroyed. The final property value will be calculated by adding the worth of the land to the rebuilding costs.

How do residential appraisals work

The lenders or banks send legal and technical experts for 1st service residential evaluation physically and create an evaluation report according to numerous factors that include the following.

Size

Location

Construction quality

Level of deterioration

Property title

Market trends

Rental prices

Cost of improvements and their anticipated lifespans for depreciation

Notes about the surrounding area

Current value

Structural status and issues

Prices of similar properties in the vicinity

Predictable expenses of similar homes

Map

Age

While the property’s current condition is useful in showcasing it, know that it would not directly impact its evaluation. Appraisers will count how you have maintained the property over the years to check on the structure.

Summing up

A residential appraisal is an integral part of home buying and selling for both lenders and borrowers. Get in touch with a professional appraiser for a well-defined process.