Whether you’re a small business owner or just someone who likes to shop around, knowing your consumer credit data can make or break the bank with your finances. The more you understand your spending habits and how to better monitor when you go over, to avoid getting into trouble, the better you will be for today and the future. After all, your consumer credit stays with you for life. It’s essential to manage it properly.

Part of managing consumer credit data properly is to understand the types of consumer credit available, how they can be useful, and which ones might be best to avoid based on your personality.

Credit explained

First, a quick overview. What is credit? Credit is when a bank or business arranges for you to have money or services now while you pay for them later. Consumer credit refers to, as the name suggests, consumers who want to borrow money now for purchases and pay it back at another time. And a credit score is your financial reputation—whether business or consumer—that a bank, business, or company determines just how much money you can borrow at a given time. If you have a low credit score you will be limited with the amount of money you can take out without repayment. But a higher credit score allows for more freedom, essentially it says that you’re a trusted source to repay your debt.

When people think of consumer credit they tend to think of it in closed-end terms. Closed-end refers to installment credit. Think of the monthly credit card statements you receive and the percentage of interest that incurs if you don’t pay it off on time. That’s because the money is expected to be returned in a specific amount of time and a certain minimum amount.

When broken down, it comes down to two main types of consumer credit: Revolving credit and installment credit. Both of these types of credit come with a minimum balance, interest rates, and late fees.

Revolving Credit

You’re likely very familiar with Revolving credit if you own a credit card. This type of credit is readily available on a revolving basis whenever you need it. You can easily access your revolving credit on a fixed-term basis (given you pay items off on time) and continue to use it as needed. The penalty for not adhering to the terms of revolving credit is a bad credit score, higher interest rates, and an accumulation of debt (like credit card debt).

Installment Credit

Do you own a car? Or are you paying off a hefty electronic or furniture purchase? Then there’s a high likelihood that you’re using what is called installment credit. Installment credit refers to when you pay off something in increments over a fixed amount of time. It might be a small amount over years or a larger amount over months. However or whatever that number is, it is installment credit when there’s an agreement on how something will be paid back. With installment credit, if you are unreliable or late with payments you put yourself at risk of a bad credit score. But, what’s more, you also risk whatever item it is that you are paying off to become repossessed by the bank.

To give you a better idea of revolving credit versus installment credit you can think of it in a very simple way. With revolving credit, you are counting up and with installment credit, you are counting down. Both, however, do require the payment balance at the end of whatever period is established to be zero. And these are both examples of closed-end credit.

Open-ended credit

However, there is another option. Open-ended credit. This type of credit is when monthly payments are never (or rarely) the same but the full balance is due when the billing cycle has been completed. Open-ended credit is used mostly for things that refer to the home, such as utility bills. Think of your gas, electric, and water bill. Or your phone bill (home line or cellular). These numbers fluctuate each month but they are a recurring expense that must be paid off in a set timeframe.

Conclusion

Essentially, consumer credit is meant to be used for things you buy that have no gained value. Think of items such as clothes, TVs, furniture, or a car. Even everyday items like groceries or dining experiences. Consumer credit doesn’t refer to long-term investment opportunities such as stocks, home buying, investment properties, bonds, etc. Whether it’s revolving, installment, or open-ended credit, being knowledgeable on your consumer credit data will keep you safe and secure for the longterm.