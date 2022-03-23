Are you working through team collaboration on any project? It might not be easy to organize all the information in a single place, like a SharePoint list.
There are situations when you need a SharePoint lookup column to refer data at any instance. The data needs to be perfect and make it effortless to access the information whenever required.
We will be looking at the SharePoint lookup column in detail with this content piece!
What is the SharePoint lookup column?
The purpose is to bring data from one list to another on a single site. This is a vital feature when you plan to build a relationship between two lists. Columns are the building blocks of SharePoint, whether it’s list or library. They are used to storing information about the project and provide the ability to filter, group, and sort the values.
It supports single-line text, number, and time and date format of data types. There are two types of SharePoint lookup:
- Lookup: The links to another list. Like a List, A may have a lookup column that links to an element in List B. Data is complex and large in the organization. It is a primary method that brings business data together.
- Choice: Tapping or clicking the column will display a small menu of the items you select. They are shortlisted that include a list of values in a small menu.
How to create a SharePoint lookup column?
Let us explore the how to create & use SharePoint list lookup in a library or list that takes data from another site:
- Go to Site Contents > Site Settings
- Click on the Site Columns
- Then click on Create
- Decide an appropriate name and choose “Lookup” as the type
- Navigate towards subsite and add your Site Column to any library or list
- Go to the Library Settings
- Click on Add from Existing Site columns in the columns section
- Now look and add the Site Column
What are the limitations of the SharePoint lookup column?
- It allows fetching data from the same site
- When you update anything in the source list, it will be immediately displayed on the destination list
- It gives you the freedom to add multiple columns from the source list to the destination list. But when you enable various columns, you cannot enforce the relationship behaviour.
How to handle lookup column enforce relationship behaviour?
In some cases, you might have used some data from the source list into the destination list. Or sometimes, you might want to delete the records from the source list that will happen to the destination list. Or you enforce a relationship between the source list and destination list to govern the delete action.
Go through the below process are:
- Go to the list settings
- Click on the lookup column
- Edit the column
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Enforce relationship behaviour
- Restrict Delete: If you enable this option and the user tries to delete a record in the source list that is already in the destination list. In this case, the user will be restricted from deleting the records.
- Cascade Delete: If you enable this option and the user tries to delete a record from the source list used in the destination list. You get a pop-up, and if you confirm, the item will be deleted without any issue.
Let us look at an example of the SharePoint lookup column:
Suppose you have two lists:
- SourceList
- OrderNo
- OrderName
- OrderDate
- DestinationList
- OrderNumber (Lookup)
- OrderNumber:OrderName (Lookup)
- OrderNumber:OrderDate (Lookup)
Consuming data from SourceList to DestinationList:
- Create a list called SourceList
- Add the three columns in the list
- Create a list called DestinationList
- Go to the DestinationList, then list settings >> Create a column
- Choose the type of column as Lookup
- In the additional settings, you need to set a few things
- Get information From: This is the source from where you need to pull data
- In this Column: The place where you will put the reference. It is a connector key between both lists. This marches the value based on the Lookup column.
- Add a column to show each of these additional fields: You can choose multiple columns, and for each one, a new column (Lookup) is created.
- Click on OK
- You will be able to see four columns:
- Column (OrderNumber)
- OrderNumber:OrderNo
- OrderNumber:OrderDate
- OrderNumber:OrderName
- You can also view the source and destination list after adding the values to the list.
How to allow multiple values in the SharePoint lookup column?
You need a small configuration change to pull multiple values from the destination library or list:
- Go to the list settings
- Edit the Lookup column
- In the Additional Column Settings, click on Allow multiple values
- After updating the change, you can choose various values from the source list. While editing or adding the rows, you need to select various entries
- This will display multiple values in the view according to the selected data in the Lookup column
The Endnote!
SharePoint lookup list control is available to use forms and helps to wire the application data. It gives freedom to configure the information. The functionality allows presenting the data in an organized and structured format.
Lookup fields have become a vital part of designing ideal team site structures to ensure the information is not replicated in multiple locations. Just view or edit the information that will be updated and displayed perfectly.
