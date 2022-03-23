Are you working through team collaboration on any project? It might not be easy to organize all the information in a single place, like a SharePoint list.

There are situations when you need a SharePoint lookup column to refer data at any instance. The data needs to be perfect and make it effortless to access the information whenever required.

We will be looking at the SharePoint lookup column in detail with this content piece!

What is the SharePoint lookup column?

The purpose is to bring data from one list to another on a single site. This is a vital feature when you plan to build a relationship between two lists. Columns are the building blocks of SharePoint, whether it’s list or library. They are used to storing information about the project and provide the ability to filter, group, and sort the values.

It supports single-line text, number, and time and date format of data types. There are two types of SharePoint lookup:

Lookup: The links to another list. Like a List, A may have a lookup column that links to an element in List B. Data is complex and large in the organization. It is a primary method that brings business data together.

How to create a SharePoint lookup column?

Let us explore the how to create & use SharePoint list lookup in a library or list that takes data from another site:

Go to Site Contents > Site Settings

Click on the Site Columns

Then click on Create

Decide an appropriate name and choose “Lookup” as the type

Navigate towards subsite and add your Site Column to any library or list

Go to the Library Settings

Click on Add from Existing Site columns in the columns section

Now look and add the Site Column

What are the limitations of the SharePoint lookup column?

It allows fetching data from the same site

When you update anything in the source list, it will be immediately displayed on the destination list

It gives you the freedom to add multiple columns from the source list to the destination list. But when you enable various columns, you cannot enforce the relationship behaviour.

How to handle lookup column enforce relationship behaviour?

In some cases, you might have used some data from the source list into the destination list. Or sometimes, you might want to delete the records from the source list that will happen to the destination list. Or you enforce a relationship between the source list and destination list to govern the delete action.

Go through the below process are:

Go to the list settings

Click on the lookup column

Edit the column

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Enforce relationship behaviour Restrict Delete: If you enable this option and the user tries to delete a record in the source list that is already in the destination list. In this case, the user will be restricted from deleting the records. Cascade Delete: If you enable this option and the user tries to delete a record from the source list used in the destination list. You get a pop-up, and if you confirm, the item will be deleted without any issue.



Let us look at an example of the SharePoint lookup column:

Suppose you have two lists:

SourceList OrderNo OrderName OrderDate

DestinationList OrderNumber (Lookup) OrderNumber:OrderName (Lookup) OrderNumber:OrderDate (Lookup)



Consuming data from SourceList to DestinationList:

Create a list called SourceList

Add the three columns in the list

Create a list called DestinationList

Go to the DestinationList, then list settings >> Create a column

Choose the type of column as Lookup

In the additional settings, you need to set a few things Get information From: This is the source from where you need to pull data In this Column : The place where you will put the reference. It is a connector key between both lists. This marches the value based on the Lookup column. Add a column to show each of these additional fields : You can choose multiple columns, and for each one, a new column (Lookup) is created.

Click on OK

You will be able to see four columns: Column (OrderNumber) OrderNumber:OrderNo OrderNumber:OrderDate OrderNumber:OrderName

You can also view the source and destination list after adding the values to the list.

How to allow multiple values in the SharePoint lookup column?

You need a small configuration change to pull multiple values from the destination library or list:

Go to the list settings

Edit the Lookup column

In the Additional Column Settings, click on Allow multiple values

After updating the change, you can choose various values from the source list. While editing or adding the rows, you need to select various entries

This will display multiple values in the view according to the selected data in the Lookup column

The Endnote!

SharePoint lookup list control is available to use forms and helps to wire the application data. It gives freedom to configure the information. The functionality allows presenting the data in an organized and structured format.

Lookup fields have become a vital part of designing ideal team site structures to ensure the information is not replicated in multiple locations. Just view or edit the information that will be updated and displayed perfectly.