Before undergoing breast enhancement surgery, decisions about breast implant options must be made. Implants are available in a variety of profiles, sizes, widths, and heights. Many factors, including your goals and natural body anatomy go into determining the best implants for you. Your cosmetic surgeon will discuss the benefits and drawbacks of implant options with you and develop a plan with you. Available implant types and profile types are two essential considerations before your breast augmentation surgery.

Implant Filling

Silicone Breast Implants

When compared to saline implants, the silicone gel within these implants mimics natural breast tissue and has a more natural look and feel. The silicone implants available in the United States are cohesive, which means they are not the thin liquid implants of the past. Silicone implants are available in a variety of cohesiveness, ranging from very soft to more firm or “form stable” or “gummy bear,” and each has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Saline Breast Implants

These implants are made of a silicone outer layer and filled with sterile salt water (saline), which the body absorbs if the implant leaks. They have a less natural appearance and feel, and they can ripple more easily.

Implant Shape

Round Breast Implants These implants can provide a more complete appearance than anatomic or tear drop implants. Because of their round shape, these implants can “turn” without affecting the appearance or shape of the breast.

Tear Drop Shaped or Anatomic Implants The goal of these implants is to mimic the natural shape of the breast by being flatter at the top and fuller at the bottom. They can provide excellent results in many cases, but there is a risk of turning, which may necessitate secondary surgery.

Implant Surface

Smooth Implants

These implants are quite soft, and because the implants move with the breast implant pocket, the movement of the breasts appears natural. These implants are extremely popular, particularly in the United States.

Textured Implants

The textured surface of these implants is intended to prevent implant movement and reduce the risk of capsular contracture. In some cases, these implants can feel firmer and show rippling more easily.

Implant Profile

The profile of the implants determines how far they protrude from the chest wall. Changing the width of a given size (cc volume) will result in different extension or projection from the chest. There are several profile types available, each with its own terminology – low, low plus, high, full and ultra high.

Every cosmetic surgeon has a unique method for selecting the best implant profile for each patient, which will be discussed during your consultation. You may even want to have a detailed discussion on enhancement with your own body fat if you wish to have more subtle and natural results.