Nawanshahr (PrabhSimran): Two new corona patients have tested positive in the Banga block of Nawanshahr. Giving information in this regard. M.S .O Mukandpur Dr. Ravinder Singh said that the report of Dineshwar Mahoto (40), a resident of Bihar, who was staying with Ajeeb Singh, a resident of Ratanda and the other Narinder Kumar (55), who was staying at his house, was found to be corona positive.

He said both patients would be kept in isolation at Dhahran Clare Hospital.

Current Situation Of Corona in Punjab

The corona outbreak in Punjab is increasing day by day.

The number of corona virus patients in Punjab has crossed 3950.

As many as 752 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Amritsar, 512 in Jalandhar, 501 in Ludhiana, 191 in Tarntaran, 208 in Mohali, 162 in Hoshiarpur, 208 in Patiala and Sangrur, 123 in Nawanshahr, 175 in Gurdaspur, 80 in Muktsar, 74 in Moga, 95 in Faridkot, 62 in Ferozepur, 55 in Fazilka, 64 in Bathinda, 184 in Pathankot, 42 in Barnala and 42 in Mansa, 38 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 85 in Kapurthala, Ropar.

The fact is that the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab has crossed 3950. But only 1044 are active cases.