Do you sometimes wonder what a tummy tuck is and whether it can tighten your tummy area permanently? This is a fairly common procedure in plastic surgery. Tummy tucks are popular with women who have had children and have excess skin or a stomach bulge that will not disappear with diet and exercise alone. This procedure is also commonly performed as part of a “mommy makeover” or as part of a series of procedures like breast augmentation or liposuction.

However, it should be noted that a tummy tuck is not just for women. The procedure can also be done on men or anyone who has lost a substantial amount of weight and has excess skin in their abdomen.

How long will it take to see visible results?

Aside from the normal bruising and swelling associated with any surgical procedure, the results are almost immediate. You should expect to be sore because this is an abdominal surgery, but you should be up and about and able to perform normal activities without extra help within 5 to 7 days of the tummy tuck. Heavy lifting should be prevented for the first month following surgery, but most patients return to their regular exercise routines after that.

Will anyone notice that I had surgery?

That is completely up to you. A tummy tuck or abdominoplasty is typically performed under general anaesthesia and takes between 2 and 5 hours to complete. Drains are typically required and allowed to remain for a week, giving you ample time to rest and recover. Your surgeon will need to closely monitor you for a day following surgery.

The incisions will run the length of your hip bones and will be made low across your abdomen. Incisions will be made around the belly button as well. When done by an experienced and well-qualified plastic surgeon, scarring should heal beautifully and be only visible in the most intimate situations. So, will people notice if you had a tummy tuck at the pool or the beach? Almost certainly not.

Is a tummy tuck appropriate for everyone?

The short answer is no. Because every body is different, it is critical to have a thorough consultation with your cosmetic surgeon. In general, a tummy tuck is not the best option if you plan to lose a significant amount of weight after surgery or have more children. Apart from that, people in good health and within their target weight range are generally good candidates for a tummy tuck.

Do your research before deciding on a surgeon, just as you would for any other procedure. Make sure you’re at ease and that all of your concerns about the procedure have been addressed. When done correctly, a tummy tuck surgery produces excellent results that are permanent as long as you do not make any big dietary or weight changes after surgery. Expect a flatter tummy, a smaller waistline, and to look and feel great in your clothes. It’s no surprise that this is a popular procedure!