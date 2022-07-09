Some wedding traditions are timeless. Others come and go like passing fads always do. But which of the new trends emerging in 2022 will stand the test of time, and what long-established marital customs are modern couples no longer that interested in?

Find out in this look at the top 5 weddings Trends of 2022.

Weekday weddings

Finding the perfect wedding venue won’t be easy in 2022. The COVID-19 lockdowns created a backlog of bookings at many churches, hotels, and popular wedding locations. Even now, many of the most popular venues are fully booked up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the remainder of 2022.

This has led to the rise of the mid-week wedding. Weekday weddings can be harder to arrange, especially as guests struggle to book time off work. But many venues offer a mid-week booking discount. Entertainment catering firms may also offer cheaper rates for couples willing to tie the knot on a Tuesday afternoon.

Sustainable weddings

Sustainability is a way of life. And with more people adopting the green living approach, expect the rise in eco-friendly weddings to continue into 2022 and beyond.

Couples are going electric on their invites, using email and other forms of digital communication instead of wasteful paper cards. Vegan and vegetarian weddings are also helping eco-conscious couples minimize the environmental impact of their wedding ceremony.

Out with the old…

A new generation of couples is ditching some of the old-fashioned marital formalities, including the traditional bouquet toss. “Couples don’t want to clear their dance floor because of these outdated traditions,” says celebrity wedding planner Thomas Beaman. “I planned and managed 47 weddings last year, and four couples did a bouquet toss.”

Some younger female guests think it’s time to throw away the bouquet toss forever. “Why should we stand around like a gaggle of eager young maidens hoping to catch the bouquet and get married next?” said Lauren Bateman, who was recently a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding. “It’s an embarrassing and cringe-worthy tradition that feeds into negative stereotypes and what we want as women and what defines us.”

No more favors

Favors are another wedding tradition that might not survive 2022. “Favors will fade in 2022,” says event planner Lindsey Nickel. “Planning a wedding during COVID taught couples to focus on the things that matter to them, and for many, small needless ‘gifts’ that most guests throw away or forget didn’t make the cut.”

Doing things differently

Many couples still love the traditional wedding formalities and timetable of events. But an increasing number are doing things differently, creating a day and ceremony that means something to them. Bold colors instead of pinks and whites, festival-themed weddings with food trucks, and canine ring-bearers in puppy tuxedos will continue to feature in many 2022 wedding plans.

Conclusion

Will these emerging trends become part of the ‘new wedding normal?’ Only time will tell. But whatever happens, they’re proof that more couples are dispensing with tradition in favor of things that will make that special day feel like their special day.