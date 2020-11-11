Finding banquet halls in Kolkata is not as easy as it sounds to be. Understanding the area better, and having an idea about the entire wedding market is tough. You need to find the perfect banquet halls in Kolkata suiting all your wedding venue requirements.

For example, one needs to have banquet halls in Kolkata at the Tollygunge area. Then the event management company is going to jot down all the possible venues in that area, suiting your needs. While doing that, they look at the various filters provided by their clients which include, type of event, number of guests, Air conditioning, floors, reception hall, lawn, and a ballroom.

Swayamvar Banquet

Swayamvar Banquet is a type of banquet hall in Kolkata that has a perfect combination of modern amenities and also traditional. It offers you top-notch hospitality when it comes to special functions such as weddings.

The venue is quite spacious and very clean and also you can customize any services, be it catering or decoration at pocket-friendly packages. It can accommodate 400 guests. Book here and have the best day of your life.

Breathing Earth

Breathing Earth is one of the best budget-friendly banquet halls in Kolkata. It is known for providing elegant and superior banqueting experience to cater to the different expectations of the clients. The staff here are well trained to handle any situations to make sure you and your guests have a memorable experience.

The venue can accommodate 1000 guests so space is not an issue. They have a flexible catering service and also have ample parking space.

Majestic Suites

Majestic Suites in Rajarhat is a luxurious 3-star property to have your lavish wedding party. It offers multiple banquet halls of different capacities which are perfect for any kind of function. It offers luxurious rooms for your invitees. It is very famous as it offers modern interiors, premier hospitality and a welcoming ambience.

The onsite decorators here are so skilled that they can adapt to any vision you put through. Also, the chefs are well trained and they provide delectable delicacies. There are no restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Parking spaces are available and quite spacious and they provide valet services as well.

Regenta Orko

Regenta Orkos is one of the most exquisite banquet halls in Kolkata. It is only 12 minutes away from Ballygunge Junction and is easily accessible for the guests. The venue is made with stunning lights, the halls are filled with intricate designs and they all make for a picturesque sight.

Also equipped with inhouse décor and catering, you are sure to have amazing hospitality. There is a pool, spa, fitness center for any kind of recreational activities. Book here so that you and your guests have a joyous experience.

Airport City Hotel

This is a perfect venue to host your grand wedding. It offers several banquet halls so that you can choose according to your own requirements. The good connectivity of roads and the transport facilities make it easily accessible to everyone.

It offers multi-cuisine delicacies in both veg and non-veg food. The lavish décor surely gives a special touch to your dream day. The hotel offers a comfortable stay for your guests with their luxurious rooms. It surely has an inviting ambience and makes everyone feel welcoming.

Jai Hind Banquet

It is one of the finest pocket-friendly banquet halls in Kolkata. If you are looking for spacious banquet halls in Kolkata with class apart services at a reasonable price then this is for you. It is only half an hour away from Kolkata Station.

Here the overnight functions are not an issue and also the venue offers multiple banquet halls based on your needs and demands. They offer mouth-watering delicacies for your guests. You will find no restrictions on alcoholic beverages. You have the full liberty to customise any services, be it catering to decorations as per your needs.

Oswal Bhawan

This is a stunning banquet hall in Kolkata to host your d-day in the most amazing way possible. It is located very close to Girish Park Metro Station which makes it easily accessible. The decor at this venue is stunning as well.

This is a perfect venue for the medium-sized gathering. It has small coloured chandeliers, bright walls which makes the venue simple yet elegant. It surely has an inviting and welcoming vibe.

Balak Sangha Party Hall

It is an amazing venue for a wedding function as the decor services here are fabulous. You can also get caterers and decorators from outside to provide lip-smacking dishes and decorate your dream wedding here.

Complimentary changing rooms are available at this venue for your invitees to make things easy for you. The staff here is well trained and surely you will have a memorable experience. Probably paying everything beforehand, not only helps in a tension-free wedding party. But also manages to reduce plenty of over expenses that can happen in time. Banquet halls near me or you don’t mean expensive whereas it reduces plenty of other expenses associated with a wedding, or any other dream event. Caterer, wedding venue, parking, room, and everything that is called for at a wedding, can be adequate for a perfect setting.