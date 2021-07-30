Dip powder nails are a popular alternative to gel and acrylic nails, as they are easy to apply at home, and are extremely durable. If you have dip powder nails, and are curious about how to remove dip powder nails at home, then here are the four simple methods that you can easily try at home.

How to apply dip powder nails at home

Remove nail polish or anything else that you have applied on nails.



Apply an even layer of base coat.



Dip nails in dip powder and let the powder adhere to the whole nail.



Remove excess powder with the help of a loose brush.



Apply a coat of activator and let it dry.



Apply a coat of sealant and then a top coat to give the nail a shiny appearance.



Tools required for removing dip powder nails

You will need the following tools to remove dip powder nails.

Acetone



Aluminium foil



Cotton ball



Water



Rice



Methods of removing dip powder nails

Acetone

One of the best-known methods of removing dip powder nails is using acetone. All traditional nail polish removers also have this effective component. It works by breaking the varnish of the dip powder nail.

Get acetone and a small bowl. Dip your nail in the bowl and let the acetone do the work. Remove nails from the bowl after a few minutes. Get a cotton ball and rub it on the nails to remove the dip powder completely.

Hot water

Place a cotton ball soaked in acetone on your nails. Make small pieces of aluminium foil and wrap each piece around each nail. Get a small bowl and fill it with hot water. Water should not be too hot to burn your fingers. Dip each aluminium wrapped nail in the water and let the acetone work. The use of hot water speeds up the nail removal procedure.

Hot rice

Get a small bowl and pour some acetone and rice into it. Put the bowl in the microwave oven and turn it on. Remove the bowl before acetone gets overheated. Get a cotton ball and soak it in the solution. Now place the cotton ball on the nails and you are then able to remove your dip powder nails with it. Using the rice and heating the acetone will help the process speed up.

Acetone and aluminium foil

Get a cotton ball and dip it in acetone. Place cotton balls on each nail and wrap aluminium foil around it. Keep aluminium foil wrapped for up to 20 minutes. After that, remove the foil and rub the cotton ball to remove your dip powder nails. Aluminium foil is used to trap the heat inside and make the acetone more active.

Dip powder nail removal aftercare

Acetone can dehydrate your cuticles. That is why you should use cuticle oil to moisturize your nails. You can also use a simple moisturizer.

Besides that, you should take a one to two weeks break every month to promote healthy growth of your nails. Do not rub your nails harshly while removing powder nails. Be gentle; otherwise, you may damage your nails.