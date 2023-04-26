Almost every billionaire financial trader is also known to be a hedge fund manager or has worked for hedge funds at some point in their career. Because of this, it is interesting to know which trading strategies are funds using and which ones are not too complicated so that average traders like us can copy them. Since some of the hedge funds are using advanced algorithms which are very expensive and hard to develop and operate, we won’t be focusing on HFT and other algorithms in today’s guide. So, let’s discuss some of the strategies employed by hedge funds which are also easy to replicate for average traders.

Grid Trading Strategy

One of the top trading strategies used by hedge funds is the grid trading strategy for the FX market which involves placing orders at regular intervals above and below the current market price, creating a grid-like pattern. By this method, it is easier to catch the market movements no matter the direction. As the price starts moving one of the two orders gets triggered and profits can be made without prior knowledge of the price direction. The best way to trade markets is to understand what price is doing and to follow its movements rather than predict them. Grid trading strategy enables traders to instantly get on the right side of the market. The grid trading strategy is popular among traders because of the aforementioned characteristics of profiting from both directions of the market movements.

Event-driven trading strategies

What is affecting the price of stocks, Forex, and other assets? When important news happens it can have a direct impact on these assets. For companies, such events may be significant corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, and spin-offs. Event-driven trading strategies are one of the main methods used by hedge funds and they have enough capital to profit from these events. But average traders can also take advantage of inefficiencies that are expected to happen during such major news.

Trend-following strategies

Trend-following strategies have been one of the main weapons in the arsenal of traders since the beginning of trading as a career. It involves waiting for the price to start falling or rising constantly and finding optimal entry points to follow this price as long as the trend is present. The trend is your friend until it lasts is the main motto of trend-following strategies. The strategy waits for what is called higher highs and lower lows to happen and then on the next signal enters the market with a predetermined risk and reward ratio. The usual targets should be several times the risks at least 1 to 2. Meaning the potential profit must be 2 times the risks taken.

Value Investing

Value investing is the favorite form of investment for Warren Buffet who constantly tries to analyze markets and search for stocks that are undervalued, to buy and hold its stocks for years for huge profits. In this case, it is critical that the company is a decent company with a working business and future potential. The best time to invest in undervalued stocks is during the economic crisis and recessions as the stock market gets hit during these times the most. But it is important to research a company’s financial statements to determine if the company is healthy and does not have large debts or bad investments. The Silicon Valley Bank investors could identify its weaknesses if they just reviewed the assets list the bank was holding.

Global Macro

Now, this method is more advanced than others and it involves several complex steps.

Step 1: stay informed

Make sure to keep yourself updated regarding the latest developments in global economic trends and the latest news that can impact these stock markets and currency markets. Depending on your trading asset class different news sources could be useful.

Step 2: analyze economic data

Inflation, interest rates, GDP, and other important fundamental indicators are going to shape the future trends of the financial markets and you will need to know how each of these major news can impact the price of currencies, stocks, etc. The best tool to track fundamentals is to use economic calendars that are free on the internet.

Step 3: monitor geopolitical events and central bank policies

Geopolitical events such as wars, energy crises, famine, etc can change trends like in the case of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Monetary policy and interest rates have a direct impact on the price of currencies as well and can help predict possible trends with high accuracy.

Step 4: technical analysis

When making sense of fundamentals and having an idea of what to trade, the next level is to analyze price charts with technical tools like indicators and Fibonacci levels to define the exact entry and exit points. Technical indicators can show where the perfect entry points could be in maximizing profits and reducing risks.

Step 5: Diversifying the portfolio

Never put all eggs in one basket or when something goes wrong all the eggs are broken. This means investing in a diverse class of assets like cryptos, stocks, and currencies will increase the chances that one of these assets will be profitable.