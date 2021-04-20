In every generation, the attachment for rappers and fashion goes side by side. Thus, here is a brief note of famous hip-hop fashion icons with their clothing lines for those who love rappers.

Maybe you come across some of them because you like to explore merch clothing. Yet, there is always something new for you. In the fashion race, everyone wants to be distinct. If one wants to be a part of the race, one should remain updated with the current trends and fashion.

As always, the Vlone brand keeps up its consistent progress. You can visit Vlone Website to check the products and purchase what you like—ranging from shoes to caps, tees, and many more. This article gives you an insight into icons that have started their own clothing lines.

Golf Wang-Designer

American musician Tyler established this brand around 2011. He is famous for a wide range of various clothing sectors. As his beloved sport was golf, so his brand launches golf-related products. Thus, when you search for the best golf outfits and kits, you will find this brand unique and distinct as compared to others.

BBC (Billionaire Boys’ Club)

Before Tyler, Pharrell was another famous artist. His clothing brand started promotion in Japan. Primarily, the brand’s main focus was producing high-quality products in a limited number. For them, this strategy worked wonders and created a hike in customers.

As they noticed an increase in the need for products, they collaborated with designers, musicians, and competitors. Still, the BBC retains the true colors of its origin that make people more fond of it, as well as its products.

ASAP Bari-The Vlone Brand

While talking about hip-hop or streetwear fashion, how can you forget about Vlone? At first, ASAP Bari, Young Lord, and cooperators launched this famous brand as an exclusive project. Thus, by promoting streetwear and rappers in a short time, this brand became a favorite of the young generation really quickly.

With time expanding their business, currently, you can look for the best selling product of the year; juice wrld vlone t-shirts. Not only just these tees, but also you can find joggers, hoodies, and other merch options. Their products are famous for their signature V incorporated with the artists’ own design. Hence, giving each product a personal and fresh touch.

Rocawear

This brand starts working back in ’99. Some of you may think that now it is extinct. However, this brand gains much consumer attention for sweatshirts and uppers. Initially, hip hop artist and Beyonce’s husband Jay Z, with two co-founders, started this brand. This brand is famous worldwide among hip-hop fans and even non-fans. As we know, hard times pave the way for success. The same happened with Rocawear. With time, it evolved and gained back its reputation.

Yeezy Mafia

Kanye West is an American rapper. In collaboration with Adidas, this brand is working for apparel for men, women, and kids. Their motive is to bring new fashion trends ensuring premium quality. Additionally, their new clothing company will soon launch by the name of “Yeezy Gap.” Mr. West’s creativity is the main ingredient behind the glory of this brand.

Yeezy is popular for jeans and graphic tees as well shoes. So, if you are in a mood to do some shopping, head up to Yeezy to look at stylish and quality shirts, joggers, shorts, leggings, and much more.

Sean John

Around 1998, Diddy or Sean John Combs started to design sportswear. Diddy is not only a music icon but also a fashion icon. For the most part, his name results in the firm foundation of the clothing brand. Besides, around 2004, he was awarded for best Menswear Designer with hard work and aesthetic skills. This success encouraged him to expand his business and earn more profit.

At present, his brand designs multiple products, including ties, tailored suits, fragrances, footwear, etc. Hence, you can see a dynamic variety in this brand. However, the various options you see here definitely do not mean a lack of quality.

Conclusion

In short, all these famous brands, in the beginning, were just a name. With hard work and passion, these artists reformed their names into brands. Whether it is about streetwear, best men designers, female or kids dressings, these artists have covered all the aspects.