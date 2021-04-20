Fashion consists of a wide variety. Everyone wants to look stylish. Whether it is for a party, or a business meeting, and even for a hangout; people prefer to dress up. Have you ever thought about how you can keep up your style at the airport? You may have noticed how celebrities dress up at the airports. Whether they are going somewhere or coming home.

Therefore, for you, this read will provide you examples and guidelines regarding some airport looks of famous celebrities. So that you and your Black Leather jackets can turn heads even at the terminal. Read below to know more.

Bella Hadid

People usually face confusion when selecting outfits. Perhaps, it is my personal opinion but simple is best. As far as accessories are concerned delicate jewelry is better than heavy. However, Bella Hadid’s appealing look might change your perception. She was in a puffy upper with a black dress and white shoes. In addition, her layered necklace revealed that one should not compromise on fashion while traveling. Her outfit looked charming due to black and white contrast with a touch of stylish accessories.

Selena Gomez

If you want to dress in a less-is-more style then Selena Gomez is your go-to style icon. We saw her in comfortable wide pants of great quality. She wore a white tank top over it and finished the look with an oversized long cardigan. As a finishing touch, she wore pointed white shoes.

Her point of view is, these outfits have a bi-directional influence. It gives you style and keeps you warm. That’s why you can often catch her wearing Black Leather jackets. The knit set makes you feel secure instead of showing a lot. Her all-white outfit looks chic and comfortable. So she can travel in style and comfort.

Sienna Miller

Famous celebrity, Sienna Miller loves to wear long coats with a tee-shirt and heeled boots. Since humans are creatures of habit, Sienna sticks to her style. Honestly though, if something isn’t broken there’s no need to fix it.

Thus, Sienna wore a retro inspired outfit on the way to Paris Fashion Week with her then-boyfriend and now-fiance. She rocked a colorful retro shirt paired with black jeans. To finish off the look she wore a huge oversized blazer-style long coat. Additionally, she wore a pair of dark shades and heeled boots that made her airport outfit look runway-ready. Moreover, she had a Louis Vuitton suitcase. And a tote bag in one hand while her boyfriend in the other.

Priyanka Chopra

Even though this year, because of Covid, the starlet could not travel to India for Holi, her look last year was a fun outfit that was stylish and easy to follow. Paps photographed her with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a cute and fun ensemble.

The actress wore a printed blue shirt with blue denim jeans. Her shirt had a fun pattern that looked similar to a tie and dye shirt with an intricate design near the neck. Her jeans were not skinny which makes the overall style even comfier. She wore black pumps and paired them with a black blazer. She let her hair loose in her signature middle part.

Kristen Stewart

The Charlie’s Angels star usually likes to travel in comfort and her signature dress-down outfits. More often than not you can see her wearing jackets and coats with simple t-shirts and jeans. You can find similar coats and jackets as Kristen at Jacket Merch.

She was seen leaving the LAX airport last year in January while wearing a white crop-top with full sleeves. She paired it with boyfriend jeans that she folded at the ankles. As for shoes, she wore white converse. Additionally, she covered her short blonde hair with a white snapback. To make a statement, she wore dark shade with a bunch of lockets and neck chains. She sported bright maroon nails to bring a pop of color to her mostly-white outfit.

Conclusion

These were some of our most favorite airport looks that Hollywood (and Bollywood) fashionistas have worn in the past year or two. You too can choose your favorite outfit and recreate it. Or you can simply take style inspo and give it a personal touch to fit your personality and needs.