Although Japanese Manga has dominated the Asian comic industry, the internet is completely different. Webtoon dominates and exports the most of its content outside of South Korea. The Korean webtoon’s inheritance from Manhwa is quite limited. After 3 decades now, Korean Webtoon has appeared and according to statistics from 2012 to 2021, there are about 7660 webtoon listed. That’s a small number but pretty fast for an industry.



We have the ambition to present to you the world’s best Korean Manhwa works and websites and some of the biggest sites like Webtoon Naver and Daum offer over 30,000 amazing webtoon titles. For the Korean gaming industry too, it’s huge and is the place to outsource games like ben 10 games, batman games, spiderman games to big American brands, if you like to read and find some Korean webtoon Interesting Kingdoms, you can check out the great websites below. With the day-to-day popularity of webtoon manhwa, we can offer many websites that offer webtoon in English. Check out the 10+ webtoon website 2021 and find out what you love.

1. Manhwa.info

Manhwa.info is quite generous to provide about 700 titles for free reading on their site. You can read their free manhwa, webtoin, manhua, manga, webcomics with high quality and if you decide to invest further, you can either buy an issue individually or join their Manhwa Unlimited subscription of $1.99/month, plus 7-day free trial to enjoy all 28,000 titles and more, which is quite a save compared to buying traditional prints.

2. Light Novels

Yeah, no need to say much about it. They are a huge brand. They provide free comics, manhwa, manga and a lot of light novel samples that you may need quite some time to go through all. As some of you can recall, Light Novel used to have their digital comic website called Light Novel Coins, but it was shut down recently on January 14th, 2021. Instead, they offer their app version on IOS and Android, with comics of a better pricing than the printed ones.

3. Yaoi.mobi

Do you know yaoi.mobi is a hidden gem? Many famous titles are published there. Hellboy, B.P.R.D., Predator, you name it! The theme of their original titles seems to be more mature, darker and more eerie than other comic publishers. Aside from reading their freebies, you can buy individual online issues from at least $1.99.

4. Read Free Comics

Readfreecomics (https://readfreecomics.com) might not need much introduction. You read manhwa, webtoon, manga , webcomics, you know it. You read DC comics, you know it. You read manga, you’ve heard of it. The site offers hundreds of free issues or chapters, permanently. Its interface is quite user-friendly. And if you want to subscribe, after the free trial (30 days for Android, 7 days for IOS), you are charged $1.99/month.

5. Free Comic Online

This is the playground exclusively for indie artists, so you may not find your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man here. In exchange, they provide various free issues and greatly discounted comics, which is a nice way to steer away from old faces and explore many cool stories you don’t know they exist.



