Oats is a nutritious grain, and it can be used in a plethora of different dishes. Oats are now being used in Indian kitchens, despite the fact that they haven’t been traditionally used in the cuisine. Making porridge with oats is the most common way to include them in your diet. Plus, oats price is affordable too. In this article, we will share some of the delicious, nutritious and easy to make oats recipes.

1. Oats Idli

This Oats Idli has a great blend of nutrition and taste. To make this you need 2 cups oats, 1 tbsp oil, 1 tsp of each chana dal, mustard seeds, urad dal, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 green chilli, 1 cup finely chopped carrot, ½ cup chopped coriander leaves, pinch of salt, and for idli batter; ½ tsp salt, 2 cups curd, a pinch of fruit salt.

Preparation Method

Put two cups of oats in a pan and dry roast them over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until they reach a golden brown color.

First, allow it to cool, and once it has, grind it up into a powder.

To make the fried mixture, heat oil in a wide pan.

Add some mustard seeds, let them splatter and then add urad, chana dal, green chilies and turmeric powder. Sauté them until they are golden brown.

Add the chopped carrots, coriander leaves. Cook for 1-2 minutes and sprinkle a little bit of salt.

Before adding the mixture to the idli batter, you should wait for it to cool down for a few minutes.

Now for idli batter place the oats powder in a large bowl, then add fried mixture and salt to it.

Add curd to it all at once and give it a good stir in one direction before adding a pinch of fruit salt.

Create a batter of a medium thickness, and then let it sit, covered, for a few minutes.

Now, using a brush, coat the idli molds with ghee and set them aside.

After the oats idli batter has been prepared, divide it evenly among the molds, and then place the molds in the steamer.

Steam for approximately 15 minutes while covered with a lid over a medium flame.

After 15 minutes, check to see if the idlis have been cooked through properly.

Your delicious and nutritious oats idli is ready and serve it with coconut chutney.

2. Oats Cheela

Healthy and tasty breakfast or indian pancake recipe prepared with quick rolled oats and spices. To make this cheela you need 1 cup rolled oats, 2 tbsp rava semolina / suji (fine), 1 cup water, 1/2 cup curd, ¼ tsp turmeric, 2 chilli (finely chopped), ½ tsp ginger paste, ½ tsp cumin / jeera (crushed), 2 tbsp of finely chopped onion and tomato, ½ tsp salt and olive oil for roasting.

Preparation Method

Roast 1 cup rolled oats. As we are adding spices, take unflavoured oats.

Roast the oats until they become crisp.

Without adding any water, completely cool the oats and blend into a fine powder.

Put the oat powder in a large mixing bowl.

Add 2 tbsp of rava for binding.

Then mix in 1/4 cup curd and 1 cup of water.

Mix and whisk it properly for lump free and smooth batter.

Add an additional 1/4 teaspoon each of turmeric, ginger paste, 2 chillies, and crushed cumin.

Additionally, add 2 tablespoons of onion, 2 tablespoons of tomato, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Mix thoroughly to create a thick, flowing cheela batter.

Ladle some batter onto a hot tawa and spread it out gently.

Add 1/2 tsp of olive oil to the chili.

Cook for a minute covered over a medium flame.

Cook the cheela on both sides while gently pressing.

Oats cheela is now prepared and can be served with green chutney.

3. Oats Khichdi

It’s a complete meal in itself, and it’s incredibly easy to prepare. An excellent, nutritious, and healthy meal for those who are on the go. To make it even better, I recommend serving it alongside some plain yogurt.

To make this recipe you need 1/3 cup of each quick cooking oats, moong dal, 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, 1/4 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 each finely chopped small onion, medium tomato, small carrot and 45g of green peas, 3/4 tsp finely chopped ginger, 1/2 tsp chopped green chillies, salt to taste, 2.5 cups water, 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil and 1/2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves for garnishing.

Preparation Method

In a pressure cooker, heat oil, then add cumin seeds and let them pop.

Add the chopped onion and cook it until it turns translucent. Then add the ginger and green chilies and cook for a few more seconds.

Add the red chili powder and turmeric powder, then the tomatoes. Cook them until they are soft.

Along with the oats, add all the vegetables and moong dal. Sauté for a short time.

Add some salt and water.

Cook it for 8 minutes.

Open the lid after the pressure has gone down.

Serve hot with chopped coriander leaves or green chilies on top and yogurt on the side.

